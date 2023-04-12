Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Righthander Pablo Lopez pitched 7⅔ strong innings but didn't get the decision as the Twins blew a ninth-inning lead before winning 4-3 in 10 innings.

The Twins led 3-2 heading into the ninth inning and had closer Jhoan Duran on the mound. Luis Robert Jr. hit the first pitch from Duran 400 feet to left-center to tie the score and stun the announced crowd of 16,153.

In the bottom of the 10th, with Willi Castro entering the game as the ghost runner at second, leadoff hitter Michael A. Taylor bunted to third. But White Sox third baseman Hanser Alberto fielded the ball and threw wildly to first. Castro scored the winning run.

Fans had just witnessed an impressive outing by Lopez, who gave up two runs in the first inning but then adjusted and retired the next 23 White Sox batters he faced. He left the game to a standing ovation with two outs in the eighth.

The Twins had a chance for a baserunner with two out in the ninth when Christian Vazquez's drive to right-center eluded a diving Robert and went to the wall. Vazquez tried to advance to third but was called out on a close play and the game went into extra innings.

The Twins rallied in the first inning after Chicago's early lead, getting a two-run home run from Byron Buxton. Taylor added a solo shot in the second inning, and Lopez outdueled White Sox righthander Lance Lynn, who pitched six innings.