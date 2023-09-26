Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Paul Blackburn (4-6, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (7-6, 3.66)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Joey Estes (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs. RHP Pablo López (11-8, 3.61)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Luis Medina (3-10, 5.64 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.80)

Athletics update: The A's (48-108) have their worst record since moving from Kansas City in 1968. They have tied the major league record for most starting pitchers in a season — 24, set by the Philadelphia Athletics in 1915 — and have used a franchise-record 41 pitchers this season. … Former Twins OF Brent Rooker is hitting .243 and leads the team with 29 home runs and 65 RBI.

Twins update: At 83-73, they have clinched the American League Central. … The Twins opened the post All-Star portion of their schedule against the Athletics with a three-game sweep in Oakland. … RHP Brock Stewart, out since June 27 because of a forearm strain, will be activated for the series. … After Thursday's finale, the Twins will close out the regular season with three games at Colorado.