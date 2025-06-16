Twins-Reds series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury reports

The Twins (36-35) visit Cincinnati for the first time since September 2023 after starting this six-game road trip with three losses in Houston. It was the third time this season the Twins have been swept. The Twins have a four-game losing streak after a 2-1 loss in 10 innings to Houston on Sunday and have lost eight of their past 11 games. ... The Twins won two of three games from the Reds in Cincinnati in 2023. Last season, the Reds won two of three from the Twins in September at Target Field ... The Twins are 7-8 against National League teams this season.