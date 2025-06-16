Twins-Reds series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury reports

Twins at Cincinnati Reds
THREE-GAME SERIES AT GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK
All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP David Festa (1-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. LHP Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.98)
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (4-3, 4.40 ERA) vs. LHP Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.76)
Thursday, 11:40 a.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92)
TWINS UPDATE
The Twins (36-35) visit Cincinnati for the first time since September 2023 after starting this six-game road trip with three losses in Houston. It was the third time this season the Twins have been swept. The Twins have a four-game losing streak after a 2-1 loss in 10 innings to Houston on Sunday and have lost eight of their past 11 games. ... The Twins won two of three games from the Reds in Cincinnati in 2023. Last season, the Reds won two of three from the Twins in September at Target Field ... The Twins are 7-8 against National League teams this season.
2B Brooks Lee is riding a 15-game hitting streak ... IF-OF Willi Castro is hitting .368 (32-for-87) in his last 26 games. In his last 10 road games, he is hitting .395 (15-for-38). On the season, he is hitting .290. ... IF Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was recalled from the Triple-A Saints. ... RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain) and RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) are out.