Twins

Twins-Reds series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury reports

The Twins head to Cincinnati on a four-game losing streak, while the Reds’ Elly De La Cruz is on a hot streak.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 8:13PM
Elly De La Cruz has sparked the Reds into playoff contention this season. (Adam Hunger)

Twins at Cincinnati Reds

THREE-GAME SERIES AT GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP David Festa (1-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. LHP Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.98)

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (4-3, 4.40 ERA) vs. LHP Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.76)

Thursday, 11:40 a.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (36-35) visit Cincinnati for the first time since September 2023 after starting this six-game road trip with three losses in Houston. It was the third time this season the Twins have been swept. The Twins have a four-game losing streak after a 2-1 loss in 10 innings to Houston on Sunday and have lost eight of their past 11 games. ... The Twins won two of three games from the Reds in Cincinnati in 2023. Last season, the Reds won two of three from the Twins in September at Target Field ... The Twins are 7-8 against National League teams this season.

2B Brooks Lee is riding a 15-game hitting streak ... IF-OF Willi Castro is hitting .368 (32-for-87) in his last 26 games. In his last 10 road games, he is hitting .395 (15-for-38). On the season, he is hitting .290. ... IF Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was recalled from the Triple-A Saints. ... RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain) and RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) are out.

After this series, the Twins open a seven-game homestand on Friday against Milwaukee. After three games with the Brewers, the Twins then play host to Seattle for four games.

CINCINNATI UPDATE

The Reds (37-35), who are in third place in the N.L. Central, return home after a 4-2 road trip. The Reds won two of three in Cleveland and two of three from A.L. Central-leading Detroit. On Sunday in Detroit, the Reds trailed 4-2 after seven innings before rallying for an 8-4 victory. The victory was the seventh in the past nine games for the Reds.

Related Coverage

Sports

RandBall: As Twins plummet, the season’s not over until it’s Ober

Twins

Twins swept by Astros, lose in 10 innings after Duran gives up ninth-inning run again

Twins

Twins' Woods Richardson shines near hometown, but only for five innings

Twins

Twins’ Lewis heading back to IL because of hamstring injury

SS Elly De La Cruz, who hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning on Sunday, has hit a home run in four consecutive games. He is the fourth player in franchise history age 23 or younger to hit a home run in four consecutive games. The others are Eric Davis (1984), Johnny Bench (1970) and Frank Robinson (1959). On the season, De La Cruz is hitting .273 with 16 home runs, 50 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He is the first player in franchise history with at least 20 steals in each of his first three seasons in the major leagues.

In his last start, Abbott pitched a three-hit, shutout in the Reds’ 1-0 victory on June 10 in Cleveland. It was the first complete game of his career for Abbott, who debuted in 2023. ... RHP Hunter Green (right groin strain) and OF Austin Hays (left foot contusion) are out.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins-Reds series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury reports

card image

The Twins head to Cincinnati on a four-game losing streak, while the Reds’ Elly De La Cruz is on a hot streak.

Sports

RandBall: As Twins plummet, the season’s not over until it’s Ober

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image

Twins

Twins swept by Astros, lose in 10 innings after Duran gives up ninth-inning run again

card image