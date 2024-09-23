Twins’ disastrous doubleheader at Boston leaves them outside playoff picture with six games left

In the second game, rookie Zebby Matthews shut out the Red Sox for 4⅔ innings and led 2-0 thanks to four consecutive Twins singles in the top of the fifth, but he gave up a two-out double to Ceddanne Rafaela in the fifth that brought Twins manager Rocco Baldelli out of the dugout. Unwilling to allow the rookie to face the top of the order a third time, the manager brought in lefthander Cole Irvin, claimed off waivers by the Twins from Baltimore last week.