Twins promoting pitching prospect Zebby Matthews to face Kansas City Royals

Zebby Matthews started the season at Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids, three levels below the major leagues, and he wasn’t even one of the extra pitchers used for big-league spring training games five months ago.
Righthander Zebby Matthews has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in baseball after starting the season at Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids.
After four starts at Cedar Rapids, 10 outings at Class AA Wichita and four starts for the St. Paul Saints, the fast-rising prospect was informed Sunday he was headed to the majors. He is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals.
It’s an incredible rise through the Twins’ farm system that even surprised his family.
“I mean, most of them were in shock,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, it already happened?’ Because of where I started. They are all really excited for me.”
Matthews, a 6-5, 225-pound righthander, posted a 2.60 ERA with 114 strikeouts and seven walks in 97 minor league innings. The Twins had an opening in their rotation after injuries to Joe Ryan and Chris Paddack, along with a doubleheader last Friday, earning Matthews his fourth promotion this year.
St. Paul manager Toby Gardenhire called a team meeting after Sunday’s game, when Matthews was preparing to throw a bullpen session, to explain the travel plans for their road trip to Indianapolis before mentioning Matthews had alternate plans at Target Field.
“I knew something was up, but I didn’t know what was going on, to be honest,” said Matthews, who will be added to the Twins’ roster on Tuesday. “I think it was the first callup to The Show I’ve actually been a part of with a team. That was really cool.”
Matthews, 24, yielded a 5.68 ERA in four starts at St. Paul, surrendering four homers, but he’s continued to display excellent control while generating swings and misses. At AAA, he totaled 23 strikeouts and one walk in 19 innings.
“The balls are different going from AA to AAA, so that was quite an adjustment,” said Matthews, crediting Saints pitching coaches Pete Larson and Dan Urbina for their help over the past month. “Obviously, the hitters are more experienced there, so learning how to execute pitches better and learning how to pitch a little better, honestly.”
Always known as Zebby, his full name is Daniel Zebulon Matthews. The youngest of five children in his family, he can’t remember anyone ever calling him Daniel.
An eighth-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft out of Western Carolina, Matthews has been a huge success story for the Twins’ player development staff. He’s added velocity, reaching 98 miles per hour with his fastball, while maintaining four quality offspeed pitches.
“It’s everybody’s dream, but to go from A-ball to here, it’s been a journey,” said Matthews, a Cullowhee, N.C., native who expects around 20 family and friends in town for his major league debut. “A lot of stops along the way. I don’t really know if I thought it was possible. I don’t know if I thought about it a whole lot, to be honest.”
Topa slowed
Twins reliever Justin Topa was pulled off his rehab assignment Saturday after he experienced “dead arm” fatigue. He was examined and had some inflammation, but he’s hopeful to begin playing catch again in the next couple of days.
“It’s just been a frustrating year altogether,” Topa said. “Once you get on a good stretch, then it’s like, ‘What’s happening now?’ I feel like this isn’t something that is going to be an extended time. Obviously, where we are in the season, it doesn’t bode well for a ton of outings.”
Topa was sidelined for the first few months of the season because of a knee injury, which he said hasn’t been an issue lately.
* Lefthanded reliever Steven Okert was activated from the bereavement list Monday. Randy Dobnak was optioned to St. Paul to make room on the 26-man roster.
* The Twins released reliever Matt Bowman on Monday after he exercised an opt-out clause in his minor league contract. Bowman had a 1.84 ERA across 14⅔ innings in his latest stint with St. Paul.
