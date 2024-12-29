Nominations are open for the Minnesota Top Workplaces program

Nominations for the 2025 Minnesota Top Workplaces program are now open.
Each year, the Minnesota Star Tribune and Energage partner to rank companies on how employees view their employers.
This is the 16th year the Minnesota Star Tribune has partnered with Pennsylvania-based Energage to rank employers in the North Star State. Energage works with media companies across the country for Top Workplaces rankings in over 65 markets.
Any organization with 50 or more employees in Minnesota is eligible to be nominated. The employer can be a public or private company, nonprofit or governmental entity.
There is no charge, but employers must submit answers to a 25-question survey of employees on topics including company values, communication, workplace dynamics, employee engagement, meaningfulness of work, leadership and pay and benefits.
Many believe 2025 will be a watershed year when those with more flexible policies and benefits will be more favored by a workforce after the pandemic made work-life balance a bigger priority. At the same time, employees in past surveys have noted fair management, excellent internal communication, a strong balance sheet and opportunities to advance as important to them.
The surveys will go through April. In June, the Star Tribune will produce a special section showcasing the 2024 Top Workplaces honorees and will hold a luncheon for the winners.
Last year, Energage surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations. In Minnesota, 406 organizations and 86,704 employees were surveyed.
This year’s nomination deadline is Jan. 31.
Anyone can nominate an employer by going to startribune.com/nominate or by calling 612-605-3306.
Winners will be ranked by size. Last year, 301 Minnesota companies met Energage’s national standards.
