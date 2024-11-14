Wolves

Timberwolves’ slide continues with latest of now-daily losses to Trail Blazers

Portland defeated the Timberwolves for the second day in a row (and third time in four games), giving up only 15 points in the second quarter.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2024 at 5:44AM
Portland center Duop Reath shoots over Rudy Gobert of the Wolves during the first half Wednesday in Portland, Ore. (Craig Mitchelldyer/The Associated Press)

PORTLAND, ORE. – The Timberwolves didn’t lose three consecutive games all regular season in 2023-24. Only 12 games into this one, they have their first three-game losing streak after a 106-98 loss Wednesday to Portland.

What looked like a pair of easy wins on back-to-back nights against the Trail Blazers turned into a dreary couple of days. Against a shorthanded Portland team, the Wolves struggled to find good shots on offense for stretches and didn’t hit them when they did. They were 39.4% overall and 17.9% from three-point range.

BOXSCORE: Portland 106, Wolves 98

With point guard Mike Conley resting for the first time this season on the tail end of a back-to-back, Nickeil Alexander-Walker got the start in his place. Alexander-Walker sparked a much better start for the Wolves than they had Tuesday night. He hit a pair of threes and drew an offensive foul as the Wolves led 33-23 after one quarter.

With the Wolves down Conley, it created room for rookie Rob Dillingham to get significant minutes to start the second quarter. Dillingham would’ve had a few assists if the Wolves had been able to knock down open three-pointers, but they started 0-for-5. Dillingham hit their only three of the quarter. The Wolves finished the first half 4-for-23 from deep. Donte DiVincenzo started the game 0-for-5.

When Dillingham exited, the offense bogged down and struggled to get good shots. It all led to a 25-15 second quarter in favor of Portland, and the teams were tied 48-48 at the half.

Anthony Edwards got going for the Wolves in the third quarter not with his three-point shot but by getting to the rim. He sparked a 12-2 Wolves run, but the Wolves relinquished their lead and the teams went into the fourth quarter tied 76-76.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

