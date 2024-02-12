WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Los Angeles Clippers, Crypto.com Arena, 9:30 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: BSNX; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics available.

Odds: Clippers by 3½.

Pregame reading: Monte Morris will add scoring depth to the Wolves bench.

Opening bell: The Wolves and Clippers have been jockeying near the top of the Western Conference standings the last few weeks. This will be the second of four matchups the teams will play. The Wolves won the previous game 109-105 on Jan. 14 at Target Center.

Watch him: F Paul George had an off night in the last meeting, thanks in part to the defense of F Jaden McDaniels and G Anthony Edwards. He was only 5-for-19 from the field. Expect him to try to rectify that this time around.

Injuries: McDaniels (left index finger sprain) is listed as questionable for the Wolves.

Forecast: Expect Clippers coach Tyronn Lue to make some adjustments after the Wolves had the upper hand in January. With a game of tape against the Wolves and this time playing on their home floor, the Clippers feel as if they have the slight edge in this one, but if the Wolves can play like they did Thursday in Milwaukee, especially on offense, they will be fine.

