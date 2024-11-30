The Timberwolves and star Anthony Edwards ended a four-game losing streak Friday when Edwards scored 21 points that included a go-ahead three-pointer in the final 2:20 of a wild 93-92 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.
Timberwolves claw back against Clippers, end losing streak at four games
Frenzied final seconds go the Timberwolves’ way, and they land a victory in the aftermath of Anthony Edwards’ candid comments about the team.
The Wolves had lost at Toronto and Boston and to Houston (in overtime) and Sacramento at home in their past four games.
On Friday, they took a one-point win when Rudy Gobert grabbed an offensive rebound and threw it cross-court and out of danger to teammate Mike Conley as the clock ran out on the Clippers.
Afterward, Wolves reserve Nickeil Alexander-Walker called the finish “high intensity, running back and forth, chaos. It came down to who wanted it more.”
All that came after Edwards called the team “soft” in lengthy comments after Wednesday’s loss to the Kings.
Wolves reserve guard Donte DiVincenzo’s two fourth-quarter three-pointers kept the Clippers away, pushing them down 75-69 with 11 minutes left and then 83-80 with 8:20 left.
But the Clippers used a 6-0 run to turn an 87-80 deficit with 6:40 left to a 90-89 lead with three minutes left after James Harden made a jump shot and was fouled for a three-point play.
Conley and Julius Randle had 11 points each by the time the Wolves led 64-59 by halftime. They had led by as many as 11 points in the first half.
The Wolves led 10-5 and 16-8 in the first five minutes and still led by seven points before the Clippers knocked their deficit down to 26-25 by first quarter’s end.
The Wolves led by 10 points twice late in the second quarter and led 53-47 at halftime before they pushed their lead back to 11 points late in the third quarter.
The Clippers (12-9) arrived at Target Center without injured Kawhi Leonard (right knee), who hasn’t played all season, and Norman Powell. They’re 4-2 since Powell was sidelined because of a strained left hamstring.
Former Gopher Amir Coffey, son of former Gopher Richard Coffey, moved into the starting lineup when Powell went out. Coffey received a smattering of applause throughout the arena when he was announced as a starter.
Former Timberwolves lottery pick Kris Dunn moved into the Clippers’ starting five on Nov. 13 for Terrance Mann and they were 6-3 with him and 6-5 without him heading into Friday’s game.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was asked before Friday’s game if Dunn — drafted fifth overall by Tom Thibodeau and the Wolves in 2016 — has exceeded his expectations in Dunn’s first season in L.A.
“One hundred percent,” Lue said. “I knew he was a good defender coming into it, but he’s a great defender. I didn’t know that he’s great on the ball, great off the ball, in the passing lanes, deflections, steals. Usually guys have one or the other. He has the all-around defensive mindset. That’s what he’s been able to do for our team.”
Lue credits Dunn’s intensity for the Clippers’ improved defense. He also credited new lead assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy, who left ESPN and ABC to return to coach all these many years later.
The Clippers were once in the bottom three defensively during Lue’s time as Clippers coach and now have made “a huge leap.”
“Attention to detail,” Lue said. “What Van Gundy brought to the team every day: The energy, the focus, the mindset that we’re going to be a good defensive team. It’s not just shutting down players, but finishing the rebounds.”
