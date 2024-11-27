It’s not time to blame the trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. At least not yet. The Wolves thought they were getting a scorer and rebounder in Randle and depth piece in DiVincenzo. Randle has scored, has not rebounded and plays defense at times as if Stickum is on the bottom of his shoes. DiVincenzo simply has not found his game. He was in the starting lineup Tuesday but was on the bench in crunch time.