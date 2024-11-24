BOSTON – The Timberwolves needed a get-right game after a bad loss Thursday in Toronto on a night that featured teammates sulking and squabbling on the court and a frank discussion after the game to has out their issues.
Timberwolves fall back to .500 as final shot misses in 107-105 loss to Celtics
The Wolves cut a 19-point second-half deficit to two, but Naz Reid’s three-point attempt missed at the final horn against the defending NBA champions.
Unfortunately, the Wolves faced the defending champion Celtics, who handed them a 107-105 loss at TD Garden, dropping the Wolves back to .500 at 8-8.
The Wolves trailed as much as 19 in the second half before cutting Boston’s lead to two with two minutes to play. Anthony Edwards missed a three that would’ve given the Wolves their first lead since 27-24 before Jaylen Brown’s seventh three-pointer of the game gave the Celtics a 107-102 lead with 1:15 to play.
Julius Randle hit one of two free throws and got a layup before the Wolves got a stop on a Brown missed three. They got the ball back with 7.1 seconds to play, but Naz Reid’s winning three-point attempt missed at the buzzer.
Edwards had 28 points while Brown had 29 for Boston.
How it happened
Jaylen Brown began the game on first by hitting his first five threes of the afternoon. But Boston began the game 5-for-18 outside of Brown’s makes. That allowed the Wolves to survive his outburst and get back in the game behind 16 paint points. With Mike Conley out (left great toe sprain) Donte DiVincenzo started instead of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had started the previous two games Conley missed.
The Wolves led 27-24 after one quarter but Boston got going to open the second. The Celtics built a 12-point lead while the Wolves bench struggled to score. Both Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid didn’t score a field goal, but behind 14 from Julius Randle, the Wolves trailed just 55-52 at the half after closing on a 9-0 run.
The Celtics blitzed the Wolves coming out of the half with a 22-6 run that grew their lead to as much as 19 before Edwards led an 8-0 Minnesota run to close the quarter down 11. Tatum finished with 11 in the quarter for Boston.
The Wovles hung around in the opening minutes of the fourth and cut Boston’s lead, but they could never get it back
Dillingham get his shot
Rookie Rob Dillingham saw his most playing time of the season Sunday and scored a career high 14 points in 16 minutes.
Player of the game
Brown set the tone for Boston on both ends and scored a game-high 29 points thanks to his early three-point barrage.
Stat of the game
3-for-16 Combined shooting for Alexander-Walker and Reid off the bench.
