Timberwolves fall back to .500 as final shot misses in 107-105 loss to Celtics

Jaylen Brown began the game on first by hitting his first five threes of the afternoon. But Boston began the game 5-for-18 outside of Brown’s makes. That allowed the Wolves to survive his outburst and get back in the game behind 16 paint points. With Mike Conley out (left great toe sprain) Donte DiVincenzo started instead of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had started the previous two games Conley missed.