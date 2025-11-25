A nightmare pair of games kicked off in Phoenix on Friday night, when Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle committed awful turnovers in the team’s final-minute meltdown.
In the end, an eight-point lead vanished in the last minute.
Then Monday, a 10-point lead went away in the final three minutes of regulation in a 117-112 overtime loss to the Kings.
It was a poetic ending, like a tornado circling back to the first block it hit. The Timberwolves haven’t learned anything about how to win close games.
If they have, they’re not showing it.
Last season, they were one of the worst clutch-time teams in the league, with a 20-26 record and the 25th ranked net rating in those games, defined by the league as games that are within five points in the last five minutes.
Now, they actually have the third-best clutch-time net rating, but don’t let that small sample size fool you.
Anyone who stayed up late to watch these two choke jobs knows this is not a team ready for big moments.