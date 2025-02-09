Timberwolves-Cavaliers game preview: Injury report, radio-TV information, key players
The Wolves have won three in a row but on Monday night will visit the best team (42-10) in the Eastern Conference.
6 p.m. Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network; 100.3 FM, iHeart app
Timberwolves update: Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) are again questionable, just as they were before sitting out Saturday night’s game against Portland. The Wolves still beat the Trail Blazers 114-98 behind 30 points from Jaden McDaniels, 23 from Naz Reid and 21 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Wolves (30-23) have won three in a row and are 8-2 in their past 10 games. ... A ruling is expected Monday from an arbitration panel to decide who owns the team, either longtime majority owner Glen Taylor or minority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.
Cleveland update: New acquisition De’Andre Hunter is set to make his debut Monday for the Cavaliers after the forward came in a trade from Atlanta. The Cavaliers — who at 42-10 have the best record in the Eastern Conference and are a half-game behind Oklahoma City for the NBA’s top record — beat the Wolves 124-117 on Jan. 18 at Target Center. Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Dean Wade (knee) are out for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell is shooting a career-best 39% from three-point range. Darius Garland is averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game.
