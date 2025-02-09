Timberwolves-Cavaliers game preview: Injury report, radio-TV information, key players

Timberwolves update: Anthony Edwards (hip) and Mike Conley (finger) are again questionable, just as they were before sitting out Saturday night’s game against Portland. The Wolves still beat the Trail Blazers 114-98 behind 30 points from Jaden McDaniels, 23 from Naz Reid and 21 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Wolves (30-23) have won three in a row and are 8-2 in their past 10 games. ... A ruling is expected Monday from an arbitration panel to decide who owns the team, either longtime majority owner Glen Taylor or minority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.