Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley will miss Timberwolves’ game Saturday vs. Portland

The Wolves will play without All-Star guard Anthony Edwards as well as veteran point guard Mike Conley on Saturday night at Target Center against streaking Portland.
Edwards has a sore right hip, and Conley has a sprained finger.
It's the second time in five games he's sat out after playing every game before that.
When asked if he expects Edwards’ injury to be a short-term problem, coach Chris Finch said: “It’s certainly day to day right now. It’s more cautious than anything else.”
Edwards has scored 49 and 41 points in his past two games, wins over Chicago and Houston.
He was ill for the team’s 105-103 loss to last-place Washington — which had lost 16 consecutive games — on Feb. 1.

Julius Randle (groin strain) and Donte DiVincenzo (great toe sprain) remain out.
Still awaiting who fills the starting lineup with Edwards and Conley absent. In that loss to the Wizards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid started in place of Edwards and Randle.
The Blazers are 23-29 and 13th in the Western Conference but have won nine of 10 and six in a row. The Timberwolves lost back-to-back games at Portland in early November.
