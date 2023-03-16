7 p.m. at Chicago • United Center • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: At 35-35, the Wolves are missing golden opportunities to avoid the play-in game, the latest being a 104-102 loss to Boston on Wednesday where Anthony Edwards and Kyle Anderson were ejected for complaining in the closing seconds. ... The Wolves are currently the seventh seed in the West. ... They are 15-18 on the road. ... F Jaylen Nowell (knee) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. ... Edwards (25.0 points per game) is the 16th leading scorer in the NBA.

Bulls update: After Wednesday's home loss to the Kings the Bulls are 31-37, but only a half-game out of a play-in spot in the East. ... Former Wolves G Patrick Beverley is starting after being traded and waived at the deadline, and is averaging 28.8 minutes and 5.6 points. ... All-Star G DeMar DeRozan (25.1) is 15th in the league in scoring, and former Wolf and two-time All-Star G Zach LaVine averages 24.9.