Wednesday at Target Center, against the Boston Celtics — one of the better teams in the league — the Timberwolves played some very good defense. They took nice care of the ball. They outshot the efficient Celtics.

And they lost, 104-102.

In a game that had the Wolves — and their fans — thinking they were playing against both the Celtics and the officials — Boston made just enough shots, made a few more free throws and got a 35-point game from Jaylen Brown.

Down as many as 14, the Wolves (35-35) got within two points twice late in the game, but couldn't get over the hump.

Anthony Edwards scored 28. Rudy Gobert scored 15 points, including a dunk with 2:45 left that had the Wolves within 97-95.

But the Celtics (48-22) had enough of an answer every time.

After Gobert's dunk, Marcus Smart scored. After Edwards missed a three, Jayson Tatum hit two free throws with 1:55 left to put Boston up six.

Jaden McDaniels hit two free throws with 1:43 left. After Tatum was called for an offensive foul, Gobert with 1:09 left and the Wolves were within two again.

Tatum missed a three. But, at the other end, though, Edwards did the same.

It was their last, best chance.

McDaniels had 14 points, Kyle Anderson had 15, eight assists and seven rebounds. Naz Reid scored 15 off the bench.

Tatum finished with 22 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 12.