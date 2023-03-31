Naz Reid continued to play even after he fell hard on his left wrist in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Suns in Phoenix. The Timberwolves backup center and power forward even shot the two free throws he earned after he tried to dunk on Suns center Bismack Biyombo.

But Reid kept grabbing at his wrist the rest of the night, and it turns out his injury appears to be serious after all. Reid suffered a broken wrist and is set to miss a significant amount of time, a source confirmed Thursday night. It's unclear how long Reid will be out or if he may be able to rejoin the Wolves should they make a run in the Western Conference playoffs.

The injury comes as Reid was having his best year as an NBA player and was in the middle of one of the best stretches of play in his career. The news of the broken wrist was first reported by the Athletic.

Even with Karl-Anthony Towns rejoining the lineup alongside Rudy Gobert, Reid has continued to carve out his role in a contract year. He is averaging a career best 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, and over the last eight games he has averaged 18.1 points.

Reid was an undrafted free agent out of LSU and signed with the Wolves in the summer of 2019. In his four seasons, he has shown steady improvement as he has reshaped his game and his body to play at an NBA level, and he's set to hit unrestricted free agency at the highest point in his career despite the injury.

One of the intriguing parts of the upcoming offseason will be just what will happen with Reid. Given the Wolves have Gobert and Towns, would they want to spend the money necessary to re-sign Reid, who could command a deal upwards of $10 million per year or more? Would Reid want to come back to the Wolves or seek greater minutes and opportunity elsewhere?

Reid has his fans around the league. Lakers forward LeBron James tweeted out his admiration of Reid during a recent game against the Clippers while Suns coach Monty Williams said before Wednesday's game Reid could be a starter on some teams in the NBA, if not most of them.