Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

7 p.m. Friday

Target Center

BSN, 830-AM

Lakers update: At 38-38, they are a half-game behind the seventh-place Wolves in the Western Conference playoff race. ... LeBron James became the NBA's all-time scoring leader this season and averages 29.2 per game. ... C Anthony Davis averages 26.1 points and 9.0 rebounds. ... Ex-Wolves G D'Angelo Russell averages 18.5 points. ... LA is 22nd in the league in offensive rating and 10th in defense.

Timberwolves update: Wednesday's loss in Phoenix snapped a four-game win streak. ... The Wolves will be trying to sweep the season's three-game series. ... Illness is pestering the team, making G Nick Anderson and G Anthony Edwards probable and F Taurean Prince, G Matt Ryan and G Austin Rivers questionable. ... C Naz Reid (wrist) is out and F Jaylen Nowell (knee) is questionable.