Takeaways: Timberwolves trip Blazers as Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards combine for 63 points

A game after both Rudy Gobert (suspension) and Naz Reid (shoulder soreness) weren’t available for the Timberwolves, the pair returned as the Wolves began a three-game road trip in Portland against the Trail Blazers.
It was good they had Gobert back, as he came up big in the fourth quarter of a 124-121 victory Tuesday night.
It was a chippy game at times — Portland’s Sidy Cissoko and Jaden McDaniels got technicals during a brief altercation that came after an Ayo Dosunmu flagrant foul on Cissoko in the fourth. Those double technicals came with the Wolves ahead 101-100 with 9:21 to play.
Gobert came up big down the stretch, and finished with 10 points and 19 rebounds. He nailed a pair of free throws off one offensive rebound then had another putback of a Anthony Edwards miss to put the Wolves up 115-109.
Edwards, who went cold after a strong first half, had a three rattle in and out for a 118-111 and then Jaden McDaniels punctuated the night with a high dribble slam to seal the win.
Edwards finished with 34 points on 11-for-27. McDaniels had 29 points on 11-for-15 with five blocks, three steals and six rebounds.
“Nothing happens without the work,” coach Chris Finch told reporters about McDaniels. “... He’s an incredible worker. He never misses a moment. Plays every day, practices every day, is in the gym, on his workout times, all the time. He puts the work in, but he’s also got the confidence now that goes alongside of all that work.”
What it means
The Wolves bounced back from a lackluster showing against Philadelphia on Sunday with their full complement of players available. Gobert, who was suspended because of too many flagrant fouls for the 76ers loss, again showed his worth to the club in this stretch run.