Minnesota State Mankato women’s soccer team falls in NCAA Division II final

A goal barely a minute into the second half gave Cal Poly Pomona a 2-1 victory over Minnesota State Mankato.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 15, 2024 at 10:36PM
Minnesota State Mankato freshman Amara Smith chases a Cal Poly Pomona player during Sunday's NCAA Division II championship game. (R.J. Weiseler/Minnesota State Mankato athletics)

Cal Poly Pomona took the lead with a goal early in the second half and held on to defeat Minnesota State Mankato 2-1 in the championship game of the NCAA Division II women’s soccer championships Sunday in Matthews, N.C.

Marisa Salazar scored on a penalty kick 65 seconds after the intermission, breaking a 1-1 tie. Salazar was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled at the top of the box.

The Mavericks (18-2-7), the first team from the NSIC to reach the championship game, led 1-0 after Courtney Kovacs scored in the ninth minute. The goal, assisted by Avery Korsching, was the third of the season for Kovacs, a junior from Ankeny, Iowa.

The Broncos tied the match in the 23rd minute on a goal by Tara Oper.

The Broncos outshot the Mavericks 7-4; shots were 5-1 in the first half.

It was the first meeting between the two programs.

Cal Poly Pomona (22-1-2) had defeated defending champion Point Loma in the third round, No. 1-ranked Colorado Mines in the quarterfinals and Franklin Pierce in the semifinals to reach the championship game for the first time since 1999.

The Mavericks, who defeated top-seeded Columbus State 2-1 in the semifinals Friday, were the third MSU Mankato team to play for a Division II national championship in 2024. The Mavericks men’s and women’s basketball teams won titles last March.

The Mavericks football team lost in the semifinals of the Division II football playoffs Saturday.

