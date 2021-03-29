LOVELAND, COLO. – The tried-and-true formula that the Gophers used frequently this season to win hockey games – get an early lead, keep the puck away from your opponent and get timely saves when needed – played out in the NCAA West Regional championship game on Sunday night at the Budweiser Events Center.

This time, however, the plot had a twist: It was Minnesota State Mankato, not the Gophers, using that formula to perfection. The result was a dominant, 4-0 victory for the No. 2-seeded Mavericks over the top-seeded Gophers and the program's first trip to the Frozen Four.

Mavericks players poured off the bench and began a raucous celebration when the final horn sounded, with Van Halen's "Top of the World'' blaring from the sound system.

Ryan Sandelin had a goal and an assist in the first period, and the Mavericks (22-4-1) used a tenacious, suffocating defense to deny the Gophers (24-7) their first Frozen Four trip since 2014. Sam Morton, Nathan Smith and Dallas Gerads also scored for MSU, and goalie Dryden McKay made 22 saves for his 10th shutout of the season and 24th of his career.

A day after posting their first NCAA Division I tournament victory, coach Mike Hastings' Mavericks are bound for the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh on April 8 and 10. They'll be joined by two of their Minnesota brethren. Two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth won the Midwest Regional 3-2 over North Dakota in five overtimes on Saturday, and St. Cloud State beat Boston College 4-1 on Sunday for the Northeast Regional title. Minnesota State will face St. Cloud State in one semifinal, while Minnesota Duluth meets Massachusetts in the other. Whatever happens, at least one Minnesota team will be playing for the national championship.

Many believed the Gophers, at team that started the season 10-0 and won the Big Ten tournament, would be the West Regional representative, especially after their 7-2 thrashing of Nebraska Omaha in Saturday's semifinal. Instead, the Mavericks – who beat Quinnipiac 4-3 in overtime Saturday on Sandelin's goal – took away the time and space that the Gophers exploited so well against UNO.

Minnesota State constantly beat the Gophers to pucks, dominated in the faceoff circle early and pushed the action to the perimeter in frustrating Bob Motzko's team.

The first period couldn't have gone much worse for the Gophers, who had trouble clearing their zone and took two penalties. All the while, the Mavericks dictated play, taking a 2-0 lead while outshooting the Gophers 14-5 and winning 16 of 23 faceoffs.

The Mavericks got the game's first power play 2:22 into the first period when Gophers defenseman Ben Brinkman was called for tripping. The Gophers killed the penalty, with goalie Jack LaFontaine making four saves.

Minnesota State, boosted by the power play, had the game's first five shots, and the Gophers didn't get one on goal until 7:13 had elapsed.

After an offensive zone faceoff win, the Mavericks struck first when Morton beat LaFontaine on a wraparound at 10:23 of the first. An assist went to Sandelin, who'll join his father, UMD coach Scott Sandelin, in Pittsburgh.

Sandelin quickly made it 2-0 at 12:30 when he tipped Jack McNeely's shot from the point past LaFontaine. Suddenly, the Gophers were in a big hole.

Minnesota killed off Ryan Johnson's tripping penalty, then went on their first power play at 16:27 when Sandelin was called for goaltender interference. The Gophers could get nothing going with the man advantage as Minnesota State won two faceoffs and blocked three shots. A second Gophers power play came with 52 seconds left in the first, and the Mavericks killed off the remainder to start the second.

The Gophers were called for their third penalty at 2:21 of the second with Mason Nevers whistled for tripping. They killed the penalty, but that was two more minutes of time in which their offense couldn't attack. By the midpoint of the game, Minnesota had only six shots on goal.

Late in the second, the Gophers started to create some momentum, getting more time in the MSU zone, but McKay made a couple of saves in tight to keep it 2-0.

In the third period, the Gophers went on the power play at 7:12 when Akito Hirose chopped the stick out of Sammy Walker's hands. Minnesota had a great scoring chance when Mike Koster skated in alone and unleashed a shot, but McKay flashed the glove for the save. For the rest of the power play, the Gophers couldn't keep the puck in their zone.

Minnesota State scored the dagger with 9:50 left in the third when Nathan Smith took a cross-ice pass from Cade Borchardt and one-timed the puck past LaFontaine. Gerads added an empty-net goal with 2:17 left.