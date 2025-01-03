Congress will certify the results of the 2024 election on Jan. 6, and two weeks later, will swear in President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar lays out heightened Capitol security ahead of Jan. 6, inauguration
The senior senator says Capitol Hill is more equipped to handle threats than it was on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed in.
Before these two major events, and four years after rioters caused destruction at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill is more equipped to handle threats, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said while presenting the changes at a Senate Committee on Rules hearing.
“None of this would be possible without the officers who stand in defense of the Capitol every day and who have risen to the occasion as various threats have confronted members of Congress at the Capitol and beyond,” she said at the December committee hearing, where she is the leading Democrat.
Since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, a new Capitol police chief was hired and new leadership was put in place in the House and Senate Sergeant at Arms. Oversight hearings examined what happened that day, which Klobuchar helped lead as chair of the Rules Committee. And the committee released a report on security failures and outlined recommendations for the future.
When rioters stormed the capitol four years ago, Capitol Police were unable to get immediate help from the National Guard because they first needed approval from the Capitol Police Board. But now, the Capitol Police chief will be able to request assistance directly from the National Guard during emergency situations.
The Capitol Police has beefed up its force from 1,842 officers to 2,202 on duty and has created a civil disturbance unit with six platoons and over 225 officers.
They also now all have riot gear.
“Only 25 percent of officers had access to riot gear on Jan. 6, something we will never forget, locked on a bus. Now, every officer has this equipment,” Klobuchar said at the hearing.
The Electoral Count Reform Act is now in effect and will make it harder for Congress to contest a state’s electoral votes during the Jan. 6 certification. In the past, one member in the House and one in the Senate could challenge electoral votes that day, but the bill, which Klobuchar co-sponsored, now raises that threshold to one-fifth of each chamber.
Through her role on the committee, Klobuchar will take part in leading the procession of senators to the House chamber on Jan. 6 and join Congress in counting Electoral College votes. Klobuchar also chairs the bipartisan Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which is tasked with planning inauguration day.
“I know work is well underway to prepare for the events that will take place at the Capitol, the joint session of Congress to certify the results of the election on Jan. 6 ... and also, of course, the inauguration,” Klobuchar said. “Both events have been designated as national special security events, which will provide federal agency resources to support the Capitol Police.”
