Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office evacuated after arrival of mysterious package

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office was evacuated Friday after receiving a mysterious package with the return address of “United States Traitor Elimination Army.”
In a written release, Simon’s office said a similar package had previously been sent to several elections offices throughout the country. The FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Minnesota State Patrol were investigating the package that arrived at the Minnesota office, according to Simon’s spokeswoman Cassondra Knudson.
“Not fun, but we’ll get past this,” Simon said in a text message.
The package was addressed to the office. The news release provided no additional information about its size or appearance, but last week offices in 15 other states received similar packages containing a mysterious white powder. Those remain under investigation.
In a written statement, Simon said that threatening election officials is unacceptable and can’t be tolerated.
“Our democracy depends on public servants who must be able to perform their duties free from fear, intimidation, or harassment,” he said. “This action is not deterring our work or determination to deliver another election that is free, fair, accurate, and secure.”
The package came during a tense presidential campaign season. Former President Donald Trump and his supporters have continued to claim without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump has yet to commit to accepting the results of the 2024 election.
In his capacity as the president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, Simon sent a letter on Sept. 17 raising awareness of threats to election officials. He sent the letter after officials elsewhere received the packages.
Simon’s letter described the continuation of a “disturbing trend,” including a “second assassination attempt of a presidential candidate, and threatening and intimidating actions towards election officials.”
He said the national association has repeatedly condemned threats toward election officials and workers.
“This must stop, period. Our democracy has no place for political violence, threats or intimidation of any kind,” Simon wrote in the letter.
