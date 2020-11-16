Augsburg sophomore Emily Shilson claimed two wrestling national titles over the weekend in Omaha.

Shilson, from Maple Grove, won the 50-kilogram (110-pound) title at the United World Wrestling Junior Nationals on Friday and the 50 kg crown at the USA Wrestling Under-23 Nationals on Saturday. Shilson, competing for the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, won all nine of her matches — six by technical fall.

Auggies wrestlers captured eight All-America honors over the weekend. Sophomore Vayle-Rae Baker took second at 55 kg (121 pounds) at the UWW Junior Nationals (ages 17-20) and third at the USAW U23 Nationals, while sophomore Marlynne Deede placed third at both meets at 72 kg (159 pounds). Sophomore Destynie Pacheco placed sixth at 72 kg at the UWW event and fifth at the USA Wrestling event.