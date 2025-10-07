Not an insider, Inver Grove Heights man builds a following for his entertainment biz reporting

He has boosted his name in the crowded marketplace with more investigative efforts, including a story about a Minnesotan who worked with casting young actors facing accusations of abuse and later pleaded guilty in a couple of cases. The story won him the 2024 David Robb Award for Best Investigative Civil Justice Story at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards from the Los Angeles Press Club, beating out writers from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News for national recognition. And a $5,000 cash prize, which goes a long way for an independent operator.