Not an insider, Inver Grove Heights man builds a following for his entertainment biz reporting

Rick Ellis knows that producing his newsletter on the world of television and streaming from the Twin Cities suburbs — and not Hollywood — is a selling point.
Ellis writes his Too Much TV newsletter on Substack from home in Inver Grove Heights five days a week. “Both for readers and for the industry, not being in Hollywood, they see as a positive, I’m outside the bubble. I have a perspective about it.”
To both groups, he isn’t worried about losing access or going to parties or pleasing business partners. “And honestly, it helps I’m at an age where I could care less. What, you’re going to ruin my career?”
Now, Ellis, who says he’s in his 60s, puts his base of paid and free subscribers at 140,000, with each newsletter he sends out getting shared another time or two. (Substack’s biggest newsletters have 200,000-plus subscribers.) His reporting there has made headlines across the news spectrum, most lately a candid interview with a staffer on Jimmy Kimmel’s show after it was pulled by ABC for a week.
“If people are paying for what you’re doing, then you’re doing something right,” Ellis said. “They’re not just paying for you to be polite.”
In a world where it’s getting more complicated to draw lines between TV, streaming and cinema, Ellis doesn’t cover theatrical releases. He maintains a free level of access to his newsletter so it’s accessible to all — and shareable, too — but also offers extras to his paid subscribers, including videos and regular Zoom calls.
After an extended stint as a comic based in Chicago, Ellis got a job working for Internet Broadcasting in St. Paul, which hired him to manage the online operations for the NBC affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama. He did that for a couple of years before relocating north. The job didn’t last, the first of three layoffs in two years.
“At that point, it was, OK, well, I’m a 50-something-year-old journalist,” Ellis said. “Do I try and find something, even though there’s not really any jobs available here? Do I move out of town?”