Opinion: Watch Minnesota’s poet laureate recite a poem for Melissa and Mark Hortman

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and her husband, Mark, will lie in state from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda. The Hortmans were shot and killed by a gunman who arrived at their home dressed like a police officer in the early morning hours on June 14.
After the shooting, Minnesota Poet Laureate Gwen Westerman wrote the following poem to capture the feelings created by the tragedy. We share it before the event at the Capitol. Read the poem below, or watch Westerman recite it in the video above.
When there are no words
we question the utility of speeches
the futility of actions