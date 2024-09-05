Outdoors

Minnesota Outdoors: This Week in Nature hungry hummingbirds are migrating

Your weekly glimpse at what’s happening outside.

By Lisa Meyers McClintick

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 12:00PM
The ruby-throated hummingbird arrives in Minnesota in May, having flown thousands of miles from its wintering grounds in South America.
The ruby-throated hummingbird is fueling up as it migrates south. (brian peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hungry hummingbirds are migrating

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are on the move from northern nesting areas to coastal states, Central America and Mexico. Watch for their fast wings and listen for chirps as they feistily drain nectar feeders and swarm favorite plants such as butterfly bushes throughout the state as they fuel up for the big journey. You can log or follow sightings at Hummingbird Central.


Ghost pipes have been popping up in shaded, humus-rich wooded areas statewide, particularly after rainfall. (Carolyn Salmanowicz)

Ghost pipes are popping

These white and sometimes pink-toned plants have been popping up in shaded, humus-rich wooded areas statewide, particularly after rainfall. Because ghost pipe lacks chlorophyll for photosynthesis, it saps nutrients from tree roots with mycorrhizal fungi as the intermediate source.

Domesticating wild hazelnut plants for production, particularly in the transition zone between Minnesota&#x2019;s prairies and forests, is part of the Forever Green initiative at the University of Minnesota.
Domesticating wild hazelnut plants for production, particularly in the transition zone between Minnesota's prairies and forests, is part of the Forever Green initiative at the University of Minnesota. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wild hazelnuts are ready, if you can beat the squirrels

Two types of wild hazelnuts, American and beaked, are ripening on shrubs in shaded woods across most of the state except the southwest and Arrowhead corners. Ripe nuts can be tasty, but tough to find and harvest as they’re quickly eaten or squirreled away by wildlife.

