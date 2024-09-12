Bullsnakes are soaking up the sun
Minnesota Outdoors: This week in nature, watch for bullsnakes catching some rays on trails and pavement
Your weekly glimpse at what’s happening outside.
By Lisa Meyers McClintick
As nights cool off, watch for reptiles like bullsnakes (sometimes called a gophersnakes) soaking up daytime warmth along pavement, sandy trails and rocky outcroppings. They can be spotted amid sandy dry prairie and savannas such as those at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Growing up to 8 feet long, the snakes may look intimidating, but they are nonvenomous. Reptiles and amphibians may also be crossing roads on their way from nesting and foraging territories to hibernation spots.
A last wave of monarchs are preparing to migrate to Mexico
The World Wildlife Fund estimated eastern monarch populations were down by 59% based on winter counts earlier this year, but now is a good time to watch milkweed, gardens and meadows for the last wave of monarchs as they emerge from cocoons and prepare to migrate. Many will flutter thousands of miles to Michoacán, Mexico, before returning in the spring.
Cedar waxwings are gorging on berries
Watch for flocks of cedar waxwings on trees such as mountain ash as their fruits ripen. These crested year-round birds can wipe out every berry on a tree with the appetite and enthusiasm of teen athletes at a post-game buffet. Other popular trees: serviceberry, cedar and juniper.
