Minnesota Outdoors: This week in nature, watch for bullsnakes catching some rays on trails and pavement

As nights cool off, watch for reptiles like bullsnakes (sometimes called a gophersnakes) soaking up daytime warmth along pavement, sandy trails and rocky outcroppings. They can be spotted amid sandy dry prairie and savannas such as those at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Growing up to 8 feet long, the snakes may look intimidating, but they are nonvenomous. Reptiles and amphibians may also be crossing roads on their way from nesting and foraging territories to hibernation spots.