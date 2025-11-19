Search below for your school’s MMR full-vaccination and exemption rates for kindergartners in the 2024–25 school year. Schools with at least 95% of students fully vaccinated are considered at herd immunity. Those with lower coverage — where some students may have received only one dose, called “partial vaccination” — have not fully reached herd immunity. Schools where more than 5% of students have any kind of exemption are considered to have no herd immunity.