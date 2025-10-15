Minnesota national park units remain open, but visitor centers are closed, research disrupted

As the federal government shutdown enters its third week, Minnesota’s six National Park Service (NPS) units are open but visiting them isn’t the experience the public might expect.
Visitor centers and other buildings are closed, and only essential staff like law enforcement are working. The NPS also has canceled public events, programs and suspended wildlife research projects, according to some of the units’ official nonprofit partners.
“It is difficult to get information,” said Crystal Davis, National Parks Conservation Association senior Midwest regional director, whose units include Minnesota. “There are parks that have been told not to talk.”
An NPS spokesperson said the agency “will keep parks as accessible as possible. ... Critical functions that protect life, property and public health will remain in place.”
Here is an update on Minnesota’s Park Service sites:
Voyageurs National Park
Fall color lovers are showing up at the park up north, with some caught off-guard by closed meetup areas, said Christina Hausman Rhode, Voyageurs Conservancy executive director.
Like park headquarters in International Falls, the Rainy and Kabetogama lakes visitor centers are closed. She said the federal government was late to post closure signage after the shutdown began, and that confused visitors. The shutdown also has choked off communication. The park last posted on its Facebook page Oct. 1, the day the shutdown began.
Long-term wildlife studies are on pause, too, she said. One involves the 3,000 beavers that dwell in the park and how they shape its wetlands and forests.