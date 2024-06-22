Phoenix Mercury at Lynx

Saturday, 7 p.m., Target Center

TV, radio: Bally Sports North, 100.3 FM.

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Lynx (12-3) have won five in a row and eight of nine, though not without recent offensive struggles. In Wednesday's 66-58 victory over Atlanta, Minnesota shot a season-low field goal percentage (.355). Phoenix (8-7) dealt the Lynx their most recent loss, 81-80 on June 7. On Tuesday, the Mercury played spoiler to the New York Liberty's nine-game win streak.

Watch her: That June 7 loss in Phoenix was Mercury center Brittney Griner's season debut after fracturing a toe during training camp. Though Griner only had 11 points in that matchup, she's averaged 21.4 points per game and the Mercury are 4-1 since her return. Mercury guard/forward Kahleah Copper is averaging 23.5 points per game, third in the league.

Injuries: Mercury G Sug Sutton (knee) is out, and Lynx F Diamond Miller (knee) is out.

Forecast: A victory over Phoenix would tie the Lynx's home win total (nine) from 2023. A six-game win streak would be Minnesota's longest since it won eight straight headed into the 2021 All-Star and Olympic break.