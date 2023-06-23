Cheryl Reeve knows what it takes to win a WNBA championship, having won four in a seven-year stretch to establish the Lynx among the league's most successful franchises.

But it's a past to be proud of.

Coaching a new generation of players to uphold that pedigree was not an overnight process, with or without Reeve.

The reality of the Lynx's slow-burning route back to success was especially illuminated Thursday, when they trailed the Connecticut Sun from start to finish in an 89-68 loss at Target Center that dropped them to 4-9.

"We're still striving for some of those really pivotal winning things, identity wise," Reeve said before the game.

Tiffany Hayes concluded her night with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting that included four threes. She scored 14 in the first quarter alone.

The Sun followed her lead from distance and made 12 threes at a 48% clip. Such efficiency enabled them to push a modest 13-point halftime lead into 20-plus-point territory, which the Lynx struggled to escape for much of the second half amid severe offensive struggles.

They shot 31.6 % from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc, a category in which they ranked second-to-last in the league entering Thursday's matchup.

As has been the case on most nights this season, Napheesa Collier was the Lynx's lone bright spot with No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller (right ankle) and a couple of other rotational players sidelined. She tallied 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting, in addition to seven rebounds that tied for the team-high total.

In an attempt to neutralize momentum after the Sun's 19-6 start, the Lynx narrowed their deficit to single digits with a Collier three-pointer and an assisted Tiffany Mitchell finish — and perhaps another unanswered bucket, if they came up with a loose ball. What appeared to be a lost possession was instead capped by Tiffany Hayes' third three-pointer, which DiJonai Carrington soon followed with a three of her own.

Suddenly, the Lynx found themselves down 12 points due to a lack of execution in an early but otherwise critical tone-setting sequence — something Reeve noted pregame as a work-in-progress.

"Knowing how to get a stop, knowing how to be efficient on offense at key times, and what you're running, why you're running — the details to get you the great shot," Reeve said. "That's what past teams have done that we try to impart to this team."

Note

The New York Liberty will host the Lynx on July 28 as a make-up game for the one that was postponed by smoke from the Canada wildfires that blanketed the area earlier this month.