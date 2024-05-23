Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

6 p.m. Thursday, Mohegan Sun Arena

TV, radio: Bally Sports North

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: Both teams enter the game undefeated, the Lynx 2-0, the Sun 3-0. Both teams come in with the current player of the week, Napheesa Collier for the Lynx, Alyssa Thomas with the Sun. And both teams come in with a lot of familiarity. Lynx guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman played for the Sun. Former Gophers star and Lynx player Rachel Banham is back in Connecticut, where her WNBA career began. And the Sun eliminated the Lynx in the first round of last year's WNBA playoffs. Both teams enter the game in the top five in the league in shooting percentage, steals and net rating. Connecticut's 110.0 offensive rating is the league's best, as is the Lynx's 84.0 defensive rating.

Watch them: Collier is averaging 24.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals through two games. Alanna Smith is averaging 19.0 points and leading the league in blocks per game (5.0). Kayla McBride is averaging 14.0 points, while point guard Williams is averaging 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. For the Sun, Thomas is less than an one assist per game away from averaging a triple-double. DeWanna Bonner leads the team at 21.3 points per game.

Forecast: If the Lynx can continue their hot start against a quality team in its home arena — where the Sun has gone 28-12 since the start of the 2022 season — the league would really have to take notice.