The stalemate between Democrats and Republicans in the Minnesota House headed into its third week on Monday, as DFL lawmakers continued a boycott that’s brought the chamber to a standstill.
Minnesota House stalemate continues after Supreme Court quorum ruling
The DFL’s boycott of House proceedings headed into its third week Monday. Party leaders met over the weekend but made little progress in negotiations.
After party leaders failed to reach an agreement over the weekend, a familiar scene unfolded on the House floor. Republicans, who hold a 67-66 edge, showed up but were unable to convene the chamber because they lacked a quorum without Democrats present. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Friday that 68 members must be present to conduct business in the 134-member chamber.
Just as he did on the first day of session, Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon ruled there wasn’t a quorum Monday.
“A quorum is not present. The House is adjourned,” said Simon, who’s required to serve as House’s initial presiding officer.
Simon’s quick adjournment of the chamber angered Republicans, who had hoped to introduce a motion that would have required the absent lawmakers to forego their legislative salaries until they return to the Capitol.
“We know that there are 66 Democrats that easily could have come into work today. Instead, they chose not to,” House GOP Leader Lisa Demuth told reporters. “The Secretary of State would not take any motions from any duly elected member of the House of Representatives today, which has definitely its own concerns.”
The Minnesota House is back to square one after the state Supreme Court’s ruling, which effectively nullified all actions taken by Republicans since the legislative session began Jan. 14. Republicans had elected Demuth as speaker, held floor sessions and set up committees without the Democrats.
House Republicans say their one-seat majority entitles them to elect a speaker and control committees for the next two years. But Democrats said the two parties should share power, since an impending special election for a vacant Roseville-area seat will presumably return the House to a 67-67 tie. That special election won’t be held until at least March, however.
House GOP and DFL leaders met for 16 hours over the weekend but made “minimal progress” in negotiations, a spokesman for the Republicans said.
Asked if Republicans have made any new offers, Demuth declined to answer, saying “Democrats are not here right now. That sets anything further behind.”
A major sticking point in the negotiations is the election of Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee. Republicans challenged Tabke’s 14-vote election victory in court after Scott County elections officials lost 20 absentee ballots in one precinct, A Dakota County judge upheld Tabke’s victory in a ruling earlier this month, but Republicans haven’t committed to allowing him to be seated.
“Now that the illegal GOP power grab is over, the House DFL has two commonsense asks: Respect the will of Shakopee voters and don’t kick out Rep. Tabke. Respect the will of MN voters and co-govern when we return to a tie,” Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, wrote in a social media post Monday morning.
GOP leaders wouldn’t commit to seating Tabke when asked Monday, yet they urged the Democrat to show up to the Capitol anyway.
“Brad Tabke is the only one who is unseating Brad Tabke right now,” said Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey.
Minnesota legislators must work together to pass a new two-year state budget before their late-May adjournment. They also must grapple with how to head off a projected future budget deficit of $5.1 billion.
Every day that the House impasse continues takes away from budget discussions, as well as other priorities.
House Republicans had hoped to hold a committee hearing about fraud in state government programs on Monday, but they had to cancel it after the state Supreme Court’s ruling.
“I’m very disappointed that again today we were stymied from having a hearing,” state Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, said at a Monday morning news conference. “We are committed to solving the problem of fraud in state government.”
Partisan division also emerged in the Minnesota Senate on Monday for the first time this year.
The tied chamber has been operating under a power-sharing agreement following the December death of DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic. A special election to fill Dziedzic’s safely blue Minneapolis seat will be held Tuesday and presumably give control of the chamber back to Democrats.
Republicans on Monday attempted to expel DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell because she’s facing a felony burglary charge, but all Democrats — including Mitchell — voted to not take up the motion.
