Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, May 22

Thursday
Baseball
LAKE
• Buffalo 3, Eden Prairie 2
• Edina 4, Buffalo 1
• Wayzata 9, Minnetonka 4
• Wayzata 5, St. Michael-Albertville 0
METRO WEST
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
• Chanhassen 6, Bloomington Jefferson 3
• New Prague 10, Bloomington Jefferson 2
• New Prague 7, Orono 4
• Waconia 6, St. Louis Park 1
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 13, Washburn 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 7, Cambridge-Isanti 3
• Chisago Lakes 6, St. Francis 5
• Monticello 10, North Branch 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 3, Anoka 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 6, Forest Lake 5
• White Bear Lake 2, Mounds View 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Richfield 3
• Blaine 4, Duluth East 2
• Blaine 2, St. Francis 1
• Brooklyn Center 19, St. Paul Harding 1
• Chanhassen 3, Eden Prairie 2
• Chaska 4, Lakeville North 3
• Coon Rapids 3, Alexandria 2
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Rogers 1
• Delano 4, Monticello 3
• Eastview 6, Hastings 3
• Hopkins 4, Mpls. Washburn 2
• Hutchinson 11, Detroit Lakes 1
• Irondale 7, Osseo 5
• Moorhead 6, Andover 2
• Mpls. Southwest 6, St. Paul Highland Park 3
• Northfield 1, Rochester Century 0
• Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 3, Mpls. South 1
• Prior Lake 2, Minnetonka 1
• St. Anthony 15, St. Paul Como Park 0
• Totino-Grace 6, Becker 3
• Two Rivers 8, Eagan 4
• Zimmerman 7, Fridley 5
MINNESOTA
• Sibley East 6, New Ulm 5
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • first round
• Belle Plaine 6, St. Clair 1
• NRHEG 11, Waterville-E-M 10
• Tri-City United 7, Blue Earth Area 1
• Triton 9, Waseca 2
Section 4 • first round
• Mounds Park Academy 4, Liberty Classical 2
• Nova Classical 15, North Lakes 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 9, St. Paul Academy 3
• St. Croix Prep 7, Eagle Ridge/United Christian 2
Section 5 • first round
• Dassel-Cokato 6, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 21, Mpls. North 1
• Holy Family 12, Maple Lake 2
• Litchfield 14, Breck 12
• Norwood Young America 7, Watertown-Mayer 1
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • first round
• Heritage Christian 6, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 4
• Legacy Christian 9, St. John’s Prep 1
• Lester Prairie 8, Mayer Lutheran 7
• New Life Academy 8, Trinity 3
Golf • Boys
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
At Bunker Hills G.C.
• Spring Lake Park and Maple Grove 155, Blaine and Osseo 157, Elk River 158, Andover, Anoka, Rogers and Champlin Park 159, Totino-Grace 162, Centennial 163, Armstrong 164, Coon Rapids, 172. Medalists (par 36): Jack Schmitz, Anoka, 36; Lincoln Smith, Spring Lake Park, 36; Zachary Johnson, Maple Grove, 36; Brandon Yabandith, Rogers, 36; Logan Danielson, Andover, 36.
METROPOLITAN AREA
At Como Park G.C.
• St. Paul Central 162, Tartan 174. Medalists: Soren Gunsaullus, St. Paul Central, 38; Drew Delacy, Tartan, 38.
Golf • Girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
At Bunker Hills G.C.
• Maple Grove 165, Totino-Grace 171, Elk River 172, Rogers 181, Armstrong 184, Anoka 185, Spring Lake Park 188, Centennial 194, Andover 207, Champlin Park 208, Coon Rapids 212, Park Center 215, Blaine 218, Osseo 222. Medalists (par 36): Kaitlyn Burstad, Totino-Grace, 38; Payton Anderson, Maple Grove, 38.
SOUTH SUBURBAN
At Emerald Greens G.C.
• Rosemount 349, Farmington 351, Eastview 358, Eagan 361, Lakeville North 362, Lakeville South 364, Prior Lake 374, Apple Valley 386, Shakopee 395, Burnsville 428. Medalist: Addison Schafer, Eastview, 82.
ST. PAUL CITY
At Oak Marsh G.C.
• Highland Park 430, Central 485, Como Park 492, Johnson 537, Harding 553, Humboldt 555. Medalist: Isis Faber, Highland Park, 104.
Lacrosse • Boys
METRO WEST
• Bloomington Jefferson 17, Waconia 3
• Chanhassen 8, Chaska 4
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 11, Elk River/Zimmerman 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker 12, Hutchinson 3
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 9, Prior Lake 6
• East Ridge 7, Lakeville North 5
• Eden Prairie 12, Eastview/Apple Valley 0
• Farmington 18, Hudson (Wis.) 4
• Hastings 12, Park of Cottage Grove 11
• Minneapolis 6, St. Paul/Two Rivers 4
• Mounds View 15, Chisago Lakes 4
• Northfield 19, Eagan 3
• Orono 12, Delano/Rockford 5
• Providence Academy 16, Holy Angels 3
• St. Thomas Academy 9, Holy Family 2
• Wayzata 12, Mahtomedi 6
Lacrosse • Girls
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, St. Louis Park 2
• Bloomington Jefferson 20, Waconia 3
• Chanhassen 14, Chaska 13
• Orono 14, New Prague 3
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River/Zimmerman 15, Centennial 4
• Maple Grove 15, Andover 5
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 11, Osseo/Park Center 10
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 16, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 4
• Chisago Lakes 15, Forest Lake 5
• Delano/Rockford 13, Breck 4
• East Ridge 7, Mahtomedi 5
• Eden Prairie 13, Blake 11
• Edina 7, Lakeville South 5
• Gentry Academy 17, Woodbury 5
• Holy Angels 17, Eastview/Eagan 8
• Hopkins 10, SW Christian 8
• Hutchinson 17, Becker 6
• Mound Westonka 16, Hastings 2
• Park of Cottage Grove 21, Lakeville North 2
• Prior Lake 18, Minnetonka 7
• Rochester Mayo 18, Northfield 6
• St. Michael-Albertville 19, Brainerd 3
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 13, St. Paul Academy 7
• Wayzata 17, Armstrong/Cooper 7
• Wayzata 17, Holy Family 4
Softball
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 10, Rochester Century 0
• Farmington 12, Rochester John Marshall 0
• Lakeville North 9, New Prague 7
• Lakeville North 5, Rochester Mayo 2
• New Prague 5, Lakeville South 0
• Owatonna 2, Rochester Century 1
• Rochester Mayo 13, Lakeville South 5
Section 2
• Bloomington Jefferson 5, Chaska 1
• Chanhassen 11, Prior Lake 1
• Eden Prairie 5, Waconia 1
• Minnetonka 5, Shakopee 2
Section 3
• Eagan 2, East Ridge 0
• Eastview 15, Two Rivers 3
• Hastings 7, Burnsville 0
• Park of Cottage Grove 7, Rosemount 4
Section 4
• White Bear Lake 2, Mounds View 1
• Woodbury 4, Stillwater 3
Section 5
• Centennial 14, Park Center 0
• Champlin Park 10, Osseo 0
• Maple Grove 5, Irondale 0
• Rogers 3, Spring Lake Park 0
Section 6
• Bloom. Kennedy 6, Mpls. Washburn 2
• Edina 13, Mpls. Southwest 0
• Edina 5, St. Louis Park 0
• Hopkins 6, Mpls. Southwest 3
• St. Louis Park 9, Hopkins 5
• Wayzata 10, Armstrong 1
Section 7
• Andover 12, Duluth East 2
• Anoka 9, Cambridge-Isanti 6
• Blaine 5, Coon Rapids 1
Section 8
• Brainerd 10, Bemidji 0
• Sartell 5, Sauk Rapids 1
• St. Cloud 11, Moorhead 4
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Elk River 1
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Byron 5, Northfield 4
• Kasson-Mantorville 3, Stewartville 0
• Northfield 13, Faribault 2
• Red Wing 9, Austin 4
• Winona 15, Faribault 0
Section 2
• Albert Lea 3, St. Peter 2
Section 3
• Simley 6, Holy Angels 3
• South St. Paul 1, Apple Valley 0
Section 4
• St. Anthony 15, St. Paul Como Park/Johnson 1
• Totino-Grace 7, Mahtomedi 2
Section 5
• Becker 2, Princeton 0
• Big Lake 2, Zimmerman 1
• St. Francis 10, Monticello 1
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Marg. 17, Mpls. Edison 0
• Mound Westonka 17, Blake 1
• Orono 11, Cooper 1
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 3
• Hermantown 8, North Branch 3
• North Branch 14, Hibbing 1
Section 8
• Alexandria 9, Fergus Falls 2
• Hutchinson 11, Little Falls 0
• Willmar 16, Detroit Lakes 1
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Jordan 7, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 1
• Le Sueur-Henderson 10, Waseca 0
• St. James 2, Belle Plaine 1
• Tri-City United 13, Blue Earth Area 0
Section 3
• Dassel-Cokato 3, New London-Spicer 0
• New London-Spicer 1, Litchfield 0
Section 4
• Concordia Academy 11, North Lakes 6
• Mounds Park Academy 10, St. Croix Lutheran 0
• Visitation 13, St. Croix Prep 6
Section 5
• Annandale 5, Maranatha 2
• Rockford 3, Howard Lake-W-W 2
• Spectrum 9, Holy Family 0
• SW Christian 7, Providence Academy 5
Section 7
• Aitkin 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
• Esko 6, Mesabi East 3
• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8, Proctor 3
• Mesabi East 4, International Falls 3
• Proctor 7, Barnum 4
• Rush City 10, Esko 0
CLASS 1A
Section 4
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 14, Heritage Christian 6
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 12, Mayer Lutheran 11
• Lester Prairie 5, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 4
• PACT 11, Ogilvie 4
• West Lutheran 17, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6
• West Lutheran 8, Lester Prairie 2
Section 7
• Cherry 10, Silver Bay 1
• Ely 10, Littlefork-Big Falls 5
• Moose Lake/Willow River 10, South Ridge 0 • Mtn. Iron-Buhl 12, North Woods 11
• Silver Bay 16, Mt. Iron-Buhl 6
• South Ridge 10, Ely 5
Track and Field • Boys
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti 153, Becker 116, Monticello 96, St. Francis 85, Big Lake 78, Chisago Lakes 68, Zimmerman 58, North Branch 24.5, Princeton 22.5
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 169, Anoka 114, Spring Lake Park 86, Elk River 78, Armstrong and Maple Grove 77, Coon Rapids 69, Osseo and Champlin Park 50, Totino-Grace 47, Centennial 41, Andover 39, Rogers 15, Park Center 6
Track and Field • Girls
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Chisago Lakes 129, Monticello 120, Becker 102, Cambridge-Isanti 88, Zimmerman 75, North Branch 72, St. Francis 60, Princeton 33, Big Lake 20
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 161, Spring Lake Park 111.5, Maple Grove 95.25, Centennial 91.75, Osseo 78, Elk River 68.25, Andover 64.75, Rogers 56, Champlin Park 55, Armstrong 37, Anoka 33, Park Center 28, Coon Rapids 23, Totino-Grace 15.5
Volleyball • Boys
LAKE
• Edina def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Eden Prairie, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20
METRO WEST
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-8, 25-19, 25-22
• New Prague def. Mound Westonka/Orono/Waconia, 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Highland Park, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
• Harding def. Humboldt, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
TRI-METRO
• Cooper def. Brooklyn Center, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 20-25, 15-12
• St. Anthony def. Columbia Heights, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hopkins-St. Louis Park def. Mpls. Washburn, 17-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
• North St. Paul def. Woodbury, 25-10, 25-6, 25-18
• Prairie Seeds def. Coon Rapids, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20
• Rosemount def. Austin, 31-29, 25-20, 32-30
• Tartan def. Stillwater, 25-15, 25-12, 23-25, 27-25
