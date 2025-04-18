Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, April 17

Thursday
Badminton
METRO EAST
• North St. Paul 7, Tartan 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 6, Central 1
• Johnson 5, Humboldt 2
• Washington 4, Highland Park 3
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Community of Peace 7, Twin Cities Academy 0
• Edina 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1
• Minnetonka 6, Eagle Ridge Academy 1
• Mpls. Edison 6, Fridley 1
Baseball
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 10, Zimmerman 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 6, Maple Grove 4
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale 6-5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1-1
• Delano 3, Mound Westonka 0
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7-1, Litchfield 1-3
• Hutchinson 7, Holy Family 0
• Norwood Young America 1-0, Rockford 0-2
• Watertown-Mayer 5-4, Dassel-Cokato 4-10
METROPOLITAN AREA
• New London-Spicer 11, Paynesville 10
MINNESOTA
• Adrian/Ellsworth 11, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 4
• Aitkin 7, Crosby-Ironton 0
• Barnum 5, Carlton/Wrenshall 0
• Braham 5, East Central 4
• Browerville 8, Ashby 7
• Caledonia 9, Wabasha-Kellogg 2
• Cannon Falls 5, GMLOK 0
• Dover-Eyota 11, Winona Cotter 8
• Edgerton/SW Minn. Chr. 3, Minneota 2
• Ely 5, Littlefork-Big Falls 1
• Esko 13, Moose Lake/Willow River 1
• Esko 22, Two Harbors 0
• Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 9, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4
• International Falls 12, Deer River 7
• Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Hancock 9
• Lake City 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2
• Mille Lacs 9, Hinckley-Finlayson 2
• Moose Lake/Willow River 2, Two Harbors 1
• Murray Co. Central 15, RRC/WWG 0
• New York Mills 5-8, Menahga 4-12
• Ottertail Central 9, Sebeka 4
• Pequot Lakes 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
• Pine Island 5, Kasson-Mantorville 2
• Red Lake Co. 10, Northern Freeze 0
• Rushford-Peterson 4, Chatfield 1
• Sauk Centre 5, Benson 3
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Fergus Falls 1
• Silver Bay 6, Cook County 3
• South Ridge 12, Cromwell-Wright 3
• St. Charles 6, Lewiston-Altura 4
• St. Cloud 4, Rocori 3
• Superior (Wis.) 7, Cloquet 0
• Thompson (N.D.) 4, Roseau 1
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 5, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 4
• Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Parkers Prairie 1
• Willmar 8, Brainerd 7
• Yellow Medicine East 10, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 2
Golf • Boys
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
At The Links at Northfork G.C.
• Maple Grove 294, Elk River 298, Spring Lake Park 303, Totino-Grace, 308, Rogers 311, Centennial 312, Blaine 315, Anoka 316, Armstrong 318, Champlin Park 320, Osseo 321, Andover 322, Coon Rapids 330. Medalists (par 72): Logan Stoll, Elk River, 72; Zachary Johnson, Maple Grove, 72.
ST. PAUL CITY
At Phalen G.C.
• Central 161, Highland Park 183, Como Park 195, Johnson 217, Humboldt 257, Harding 298. Medalist: Dylan Geraets, Central, 37.
Lacrosse • Boys
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 11, Buffalo 4
• Minnetonka 15, St. Michael-Albertville 6
• Wayzata 20, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 3
SUBURBAN EAST
• Irondale 10, Mounds View 5
• Stillwater 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
• White Bear Lake 8, East Ridge 7
• Woodbury 19, Forest Lake 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 7, Holy Family 5
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chaska 19, TrIMAC 3
MINNESOTA
• Rocori 8, St. Cloud 3
• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 10, Brainerd 1
Lacrosse • Girls
LAKE
• Minnetonka 19, St. Michael-Albertville 3
• Wayzata 13, Hopkins 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 11, White Bear Lake 7
• Mounds View 18, Irondale 3
• Stillwater 17, Cretin-Derham Hall 5
• Woodbury 10, Forest Lake 9
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 13, Holy Family 12
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chaska 6, Delano/Rockford 5
MINNESOTA
• Duluth 11, Grand Rapids/Green. 8
• St. Cloud 12, Rocori 3
Softball
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 3, Zimmerman 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale 5-11, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3-1
• Rockford 16-13, Norwood Young America 8-0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Buffalo 13, Moorhead 8
• Lester Prairie 13, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City3
• New London-Spicer 9, Minnewaska 2
• Northfield 12, Austin 2
MINNESOTA
• Adrian/Ellsworth 12, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 2
• Aitkin 23, Crosby-Ironton 0
• Alexandria 12, Fergus Falls 2
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 18, Thompson (N.D.) 8
• Barnum 11, Carlton/Wrenshall 1
• Bemidji 6, Grand Rapids 4
• Bethlehem Acad. 7, NRHEG 0
• Caledonia 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
• Chatfield 8, Rushford-Peterson 1
• Cherry 6, Ely 1
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13-15, Perham 0-0
• Dover-Eyota 13, Winona Cotter 7
• East Grand Forks 2, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 1
• Esko 16, Two Harbors 6
• Esko 4, Moose Lake/Willow River 3
• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 3, Mesabi East 2
• Houston 15, Goodhue 9
• Kasson-Mantorville 1, Stewartville 0
• Lake City 12, Pine Island 1
• Laporte 18, Red Lake County 9
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 5, Osakis 4
• Melrose 3, BOLD 2
• Minneota/Canby 10, Russell-T-R 6
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 6, Marshall 0
• Murray County Central 4, RRC/WWG 0
• New York Mills 2-4, Menahga 1-10
• Pine River-Backus 17, McGregor 1
• Redwood Valley 16-17, Blue Earth 2-5
• Renville County West 5, Hancock 2
• Rock Ridge 8, Superior (Wis.) 5
• Roseau 11, Warroad 2
• Rush City 7, Milaca 0
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Sartell 1
• Sebeka 17, Ottertail Central 11
• Silver Bay 15, Cook County 0
• Sleepy Eye 6, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 0
• South Ridge 9, Cromwell-Wright 3
• St. Cloud 3-10, Willmar 2-0
• Swanville 12, Browerville 2
• Wadena-DC 11, Parkers Prairie 0
• West Central Area 17, Upsala 4
Track and Field • Boys
NORTH BRANCH INVITATIONAL
• Hermantown 171, Hibbing 128, Chisago Lakes 124, Grand Rapids 104, Mora 61, North Branch Area 57, Proctor 46
Track and Field • Girls
NORTH BRANCH INVITATIONAL
• Chisago Lakes 140, North Branch 135, Hibbing 127.5, Proctor 104, Grand Rapids 77.5, Mora 59.5, Hermantown 44.5
Volleyball • Boys
LAKE
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19
• Wayzata def. Hopkins, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
METRO WEST
• Mound Westonka/Orono/Waconia def. Chaska/Chanhassen, 25-17, 25-20, 25-8
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison def. Camden, 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Rogers def. Armstrong, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Como Park, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17
• Highland Park def. Washington, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-23, 25-15, 26-24
• Forest Lake def. Woodbury, 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 25-14
• Mounds View def. Irondale, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Roseville, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
• Stillwater def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. ISM/Chesterton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12
• Brooklyn Center def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-11, 25-12, 25-21
• DeLaSalle def. United Christian, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12
• Eden Prairie def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-8, 25-9, 31-29
• Edina def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9
• Hmong Academy def. Park Center, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
• Prairie Seeds def. St. Anthony, 26-28, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8
