High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, April 17

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 4:29AM
Jordan high school players stretch during a practice at Mini Met Ball Park on April 7. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thursday

Badminton

METRO EAST

• North St. Paul 7, Tartan 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 6, Central 1

• Johnson 5, Humboldt 2

• Washington 4, Highland Park 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Community of Peace 7, Twin Cities Academy 0

• Edina 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Related Coverage

High Schools

These are the high school baseball and softball fields worth visiting in Minnesota

High Schools

High school sports: 100 more Minnesota athletes decide college future

High Schools

Minneapolis, St. Paul area senior girls honored for athletic achievements

• Minnetonka 6, Eagle Ridge Academy 1

• Mpls. Edison 6, Fridley 1

Baseball

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 10, Zimmerman 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 6, Maple Grove 4

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale 6-5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1-1

• Delano 3, Mound Westonka 0

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7-1, Litchfield 1-3

• Hutchinson 7, Holy Family 0

• Norwood Young America 1-0, Rockford 0-2

• Watertown-Mayer 5-4, Dassel-Cokato 4-10

METROPOLITAN AREA

• New London-Spicer 11, Paynesville 10

MINNESOTA

• Adrian/Ellsworth 11, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 4

• Aitkin 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

• Barnum 5, Carlton/Wrenshall 0

• Braham 5, East Central 4

• Browerville 8, Ashby 7

• Caledonia 9, Wabasha-Kellogg 2

• Cannon Falls 5, GMLOK 0

• Dover-Eyota 11, Winona Cotter 8

• Edgerton/SW Minn. Chr. 3, Minneota 2

• Ely 5, Littlefork-Big Falls 1

• Esko 13, Moose Lake/Willow River 1

• Esko 22, Two Harbors 0

• Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 9, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4

• International Falls 12, Deer River 7

• Lac qui Parle Valley 19, Hancock 9

• Lake City 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2

• Mille Lacs 9, Hinckley-Finlayson 2

• Moose Lake/Willow River 2, Two Harbors 1

• Murray Co. Central 15, RRC/WWG 0

• New York Mills 5-8, Menahga 4-12

• Ottertail Central 9, Sebeka 4

• Pequot Lakes 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

• Pine Island 5, Kasson-Mantorville 2

• Red Lake Co. 10, Northern Freeze 0

• Rushford-Peterson 4, Chatfield 1

• Sauk Centre 5, Benson 3

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Fergus Falls 1

• Silver Bay 6, Cook County 3

• South Ridge 12, Cromwell-Wright 3

• St. Charles 6, Lewiston-Altura 4

• St. Cloud 4, Rocori 3

• Superior (Wis.) 7, Cloquet 0

• Thompson (N.D.) 4, Roseau 1

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 5, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 4

• Wadena-Deer Creek 5, Parkers Prairie 1

• Willmar 8, Brainerd 7

• Yellow Medicine East 10, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 2

Golf • Boys

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

At The Links at Northfork G.C.

• Maple Grove 294, Elk River 298, Spring Lake Park 303, Totino-Grace, 308, Rogers 311, Centennial 312, Blaine 315, Anoka 316, Armstrong 318, Champlin Park 320, Osseo 321, Andover 322, Coon Rapids 330. Medalists (par 72): Logan Stoll, Elk River, 72; Zachary Johnson, Maple Grove, 72.

ST. PAUL CITY

At Phalen G.C.

• Central 161, Highland Park 183, Como Park 195, Johnson 217, Humboldt 257, Harding 298. Medalist: Dylan Geraets, Central, 37.

Lacrosse • Boys

LAKE

• Eden Prairie 11, Buffalo 4

• Minnetonka 15, St. Michael-Albertville 6

• Wayzata 20, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 3

SUBURBAN EAST

• Irondale 10, Mounds View 5

• Stillwater 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

• White Bear Lake 8, East Ridge 7

• Woodbury 19, Forest Lake 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian 7, Holy Family 5

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chaska 19, TrIMAC 3

MINNESOTA

• Rocori 8, St. Cloud 3

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 10, Brainerd 1

Lacrosse • Girls

LAKE

• Minnetonka 19, St. Michael-Albertville 3

• Wayzata 13, Hopkins 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge 11, White Bear Lake 7

• Mounds View 18, Irondale 3

• Stillwater 17, Cretin-Derham Hall 5

• Woodbury 10, Forest Lake 9

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian 13, Holy Family 12

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chaska 6, Delano/Rockford 5

MINNESOTA

• Duluth 11, Grand Rapids/Green. 8

• St. Cloud 12, Rocori 3

Softball

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 3, Zimmerman 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale 5-11, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 3-1

• Rockford 16-13, Norwood Young America 8-0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Buffalo 13, Moorhead 8

• Lester Prairie 13, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City3

• New London-Spicer 9, Minnewaska 2

• Northfield 12, Austin 2

MINNESOTA

• Adrian/Ellsworth 12, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 2

• Aitkin 23, Crosby-Ironton 0

• Alexandria 12, Fergus Falls 2

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 18, Thompson (N.D.) 8

• Barnum 11, Carlton/Wrenshall 1

• Bemidji 6, Grand Rapids 4

• Bethlehem Acad. 7, NRHEG 0

• Caledonia 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

• Chatfield 8, Rushford-Peterson 1

• Cherry 6, Ely 1

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13-15, Perham 0-0

• Dover-Eyota 13, Winona Cotter 7

• East Grand Forks 2, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 1

• Esko 16, Two Harbors 6

• Esko 4, Moose Lake/Willow River 3

• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 3, Mesabi East 2

• Houston 15, Goodhue 9

• Kasson-Mantorville 1, Stewartville 0

• Lake City 12, Pine Island 1

• Laporte 18, Red Lake County 9

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 5, Osakis 4

• Melrose 3, BOLD 2

• Minneota/Canby 10, Russell-T-R 6

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 6, Marshall 0

• Murray County Central 4, RRC/WWG 0

• New York Mills 2-4, Menahga 1-10

• Pine River-Backus 17, McGregor 1

• Redwood Valley 16-17, Blue Earth 2-5

• Renville County West 5, Hancock 2

• Rock Ridge 8, Superior (Wis.) 5

• Roseau 11, Warroad 2

• Rush City 7, Milaca 0

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Sartell 1

• Sebeka 17, Ottertail Central 11

• Silver Bay 15, Cook County 0

• Sleepy Eye 6, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 0

• South Ridge 9, Cromwell-Wright 3

• St. Cloud 3-10, Willmar 2-0

• Swanville 12, Browerville 2

• Wadena-DC 11, Parkers Prairie 0

• West Central Area 17, Upsala 4

Track and Field • Boys

NORTH BRANCH INVITATIONAL

• Hermantown 171, Hibbing 128, Chisago Lakes 124, Grand Rapids 104, Mora 61, North Branch Area 57, Proctor 46

Track and Field • Girls

NORTH BRANCH INVITATIONAL

• Chisago Lakes 140, North Branch 135, Hibbing 127.5, Proctor 104, Grand Rapids 77.5, Mora 59.5, Hermantown 44.5

Volleyball • Boys

LAKE

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19

• Wayzata def. Hopkins, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

METRO WEST

• Mound Westonka/Orono/Waconia def. Chaska/Chanhassen, 25-17, 25-20, 25-8

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Edison def. Camden, 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers def. Armstrong, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Como Park, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17

• Highland Park def. Washington, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-23, 25-15, 26-24

• Forest Lake def. Woodbury, 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 25-14

• Mounds View def. Irondale, 20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Roseville, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19

• Stillwater def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. ISM/Chesterton, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12

• Brooklyn Center def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-11, 25-12, 25-21

• DeLaSalle def. United Christian, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12

• Eden Prairie def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-8, 25-9, 31-29

• Edina def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9

• Hmong Academy def. Park Center, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

• Prairie Seeds def. St. Anthony, 26-28, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Thursday, April 17

card image

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

High Schools

These are the high school baseball and softball fields worth visiting in Minnesota

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, April 16

card image