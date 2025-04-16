Wednesday is the beginning of the regular signing period for high school seniors signing documents to accept athletic scholarship and financial aid at NCAA Division I basketball programs. Basketball recruits who did not sign during the early signing period in November can do so through May 21 to enroll for the 2025-26 college school year.
Football players committed to Division II programs can sign their documents through Aug. 1.
On Nov. 13, all D-I and D-II recruits for other sports began signing their athletic aid documents. They can continue to sign through Aug. 1.
Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes expected to sign with Division I or Division II schools starting Wednesday.
Baseball
Maxwell Berrisford, Marshall: St. Thomas
Garrett Konz, Caledonia: Upper Iowa University
Owen Marsolek, Marshall: Western Kentucky
Boys Basketball
CJ Armstrong, Richfield: Augustana