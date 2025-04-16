High Schools

Here’s the list of Minnesota athletes signing their financial aid and athletic scholarship documents in the coming weeks.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 12:00PM
Hopkins senior basketball player Anthony Smith III signs athletic and financial documents Wednesday to play college basketball at the University of North Dakota beginning this fall. (Provided/Crisha Walton, Hopkins)

Wednesday is the beginning of the regular signing period for high school seniors signing documents to accept athletic scholarship and financial aid at NCAA Division I basketball programs. Basketball recruits who did not sign during the early signing period in November can do so through May 21 to enroll for the 2025-26 college school year.

Football players committed to Division II programs can sign their documents through Aug. 1.

On Nov. 13, all D-I and D-II recruits for other sports began signing their athletic aid documents. They can continue to sign through Aug. 1.

Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes expected to sign with Division I or Division II schools starting Wednesday.

Baseball

Maxwell Berrisford, Marshall: St. Thomas

Garrett Konz, Caledonia: Upper Iowa University

Owen Marsolek, Marshall: Western Kentucky

Boys Basketball

CJ Armstrong, Richfield: Augustana

Keller Hanson, Sauk Rapids-Rice: Northern Michigan

Brooks Johnson, Marshall: Minnesota Duluth

Isaiah Mahal, Northfield: Southwest Minnesota State

Anthony Smith III, Hopkins: North Dakota

Spencer Swenson, Sauk Rapids-Rice: Minnesota Crookston

Tyler Wagner, Champlin Park: Austin Peay

Girls Basketball

Josie Foster, Caledonia: Upper Iowa

Aubrey Morrison, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley: Minnesota State Moorhead

Jayci Rath, Stewartville: St. Thomas

Audrey Shindelar, Stewartville: South Dakota State

Cheerleading

Sophia Billmeyer, East Ridge: St. Thomas

Elsie Calumpit, East Ridge: St. Thomas

Cross Country

Jace Haerter, Edina: Minnesota

Aiden Jensen, Lakeville North: Winona State

Dance

Alexa Leonard, Mound Westonka: Tennessee

Chloe Magnuson, Prior Lake: St. Thomas

Ali Ogle, Mound Westonka: Minnesota

Sadie Schulz, Lakeville North: Minnesota State Mankato

Girls Diving

Kennedy Clements, St. Michael-Albertville: Minnesota State Mankato

Fencing

Angelica Xiong, East Ridge: Northwestern

Football

Stephen Bunce, Edina: Jamestown

Liam Holmberg, Edina: Minnesota Duluth

Drew Huebner, Morris: Minnesota State Moorhead

Carter Kleinsasser, Mound Westonka: North Dakota

Eli Klimek, Nevis: Bemidji State

Jake Merchlewitz, East Ridge: Northern State

Gavin Oelschlager, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley: Bemidji State

Mitchell Olson, Mounds View: Bemidji State

Hudson Omoke, Sauk Rapids-Rice: Bemidji State

Will Storm, Kennedy: Minnesota State Mankato

Jonah Thell, Sauk Rapids-Rice: Bemidji State

Boys Golf

Parker Brock, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley: South Dakota State

Luke Ehmke, East Ridge: St. John’s

Girls Golf

Amanda McRoberts, Prior Lake: Augustana

Sydney Miller, Detroit Lakes: University of Mary

Girls Hockey

Sawyer Fleming, Shattuck-St. Mary’s: Princeton

Avery Lian, Marshall: Brown

Makayla Moran, Apple Valley: Minnesota State Mankato

Anika Stromme, Park Christian: Minnesota State Mankato

Boys Lacrosse

Tate Bouman, Lakeville North: Quincy

Girls Lacrosse

Keira Limpert, East Ridge: Palm Beach Atlantic

Courtney Kurowski, Simley: Wingate

Girls Nordic Skiing

Naida Hutchinson, Marshall: St. Michael’s College

Girls Rowing

Adeline Botts, Edina: Minnesota

Brielle Condon, Northfield: Drake

Lauren Hafemeyer, Northfield: Drake

Boys Soccer

Elijah Fearing, Woodbury: Drake

Girls Soccer

Isabel Oferosky, East Ridge: North Dakota

Alexandrea Matzke, Lakeville North: Rockhurst

Abby Roy, Lakeville North: Illinois-Springfield

Boys Swimming

Jiarui Xue, Edina: Princeton

Girls Swimming

Zara Karimi, Edina: Wisconsin

Tyler Ostrom, Mounds View: Northeastern

Hailey Riley, St. Michael-Albertville: St. Thomas

Izabelle Schwartz, Hutchinson: St. Thomas

Adrianna Sullivan, Mound Westonka: Minnesota State Moorhead

about the writer

Jake Epstein

Intern

Jake Epstein is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

