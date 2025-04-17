Angie Ryan, Stillwater: “The new Elk River varsity facility is really nice. They have concessions and bathrooms on site as well and high quality bleachers, etc. We play at the University of Northwestern [in Roseville] for our section tournament and that’s really nice. The bathrooms are heated and it’s beautiful. Park of Cottage Grove’s new Charlie Whitbred Field is nice. East Ridge, with it being a new high school, is pretty nice. They have storage attached to the dugouts. Caswell Field [in Mankato] is obviously really nice. Rice Creek Fields is one of, if not the best, pinwheel tournament facilities in the metro. I’m excited the state championship games have been moved to Jane Sage Cowles Field [at University of Minnesota]."