Minnesota is known for its exquisite stadiums that are rich with a community’s history. Venues offer their own uniqueness, which lie in the eye of the beholder.
Baseball and softball were invented to be played on dirt infields and plush green grass, albeit not always conducive to Minnesota weather. Artificial turf surfaces don’t compare to a well-groomed infield and freshly cut outfield with various designs in the grass.
Here are some of the state’s most renowned facilities, in alphabetical order, fans of the sport should check out. It will be worth the excursion.
Baseball
Athletic Park (725 W. 1st St., Chaska)
Opened in 1951, the classic mid-20th century looking stadium has survived the test of time. The wooden seats under the covered grandstand, cinder block dugouts, and well-maintained field is located between the Minnesota River and sloping hills of the historic town. It’s tucked away amongst large trees, providing a peaceful setting.
Cold Spring Park (700 1st St. S., Cold Spring)
The home of the Rocori Spartans is the crown jewel of the community. “Most people would say what draws them to the park is the fact that it has that old-style traditional feel to it,” Spartans coach Jeff Illies said. “The community of Cold Spring maintains the field mostly through the hard work and help of volunteers.” The incredible playing surface gives way to ivy-covered outfield fences, patterned after Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The immaculate grass is cut in a traditional checkerboard pattern. “The park is and has been one of the top baseball stadiums in Minnesota year in and year out,” Illies said.
Johnson Park (500 N. German St., New Ulm)