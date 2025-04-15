Minneapolis, St. Paul area senior girls honored for athletic achievements

Here are the Athena Award winners for schools in the Twin Cities. Athena Awards go to high school senior girls for their athletic achievements; each school chooses one. Winners from the St. Paul area will be honored at a private awards ceremony Wednesday at St. Paul’s RiverCentre. Minneapolis-area winners will be honored at a luncheon May 2 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center.
Minneapolis Area
ANDOVER
• Mackenzie Jones (hockey, soccer, track and field): Wisconsin
ANOKA
• Maddy Freking (basketball, softball, volleyball): St. Thomas
ARMSTRONG
• Ava Mack (hockey, swimming, track and field): Wisconsin Stout
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S