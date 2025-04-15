High Schools

Minneapolis, St. Paul area senior girls honored for athletic achievements

Among this year’s winners are Burnsville volleyball player Mesaiya Bettis and Maple Grove basketball standout Jordan Ode.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 6:00PM
2025 Athena Award winners include (clockwise from top) Elle Wildman (9) from East Ridge, Forest Lake's Norah Hushagen and Shakopee’s Arianna Zelen. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Here are the Athena Award winners for schools in the Twin Cities. Athena Awards go to high school senior girls for their athletic achievements; each school chooses one. Winners from the St. Paul area will be honored at a private awards ceremony Wednesday at St. Paul’s RiverCentre. Minneapolis-area winners will be honored at a luncheon May 2 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center.

Minneapolis Area

ANDOVER

• Mackenzie Jones (hockey, soccer, track and field): Wisconsin

ANOKA

• Maddy Freking (basketball, softball, volleyball): St. Thomas

ARMSTRONG

• Ava Mack (hockey, swimming, track and field): Wisconsin Stout

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET’S

• Bailey Gray (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): Delaware

BLAINE

• Katelyn Wozniak (basketball, tennis, track and field): St. Thomas

BLAKE

• Vivien Pihlstrom (alpine skiing, figure skating, lacrosse): Dartmouth

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON

• Kylie Jones (hockey, lacrosse, tennis): Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY

• Emily Spencer (hockey, softball, volleyball): Undecided

BRECK

• Esme Gulbransen (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Colby

BURNSVILLE

• Mesaiya Bettis (volleyball): Iowa State

CHAMPLIN PARK

• Abby Hibbs (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): North Dakota St.

CHANHASSEN

• Susie Tollefson (basketball, softball): Augustana

CHASKA

• Veda Baumann (dance): Minnesota Duluth

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

• Elizabeth Schoenbauer (dance, softball, swimming): Concordia (St. Paul)

COON RAPIDS

• Lily McKenzie (cross country, golf, hockey, softball): Wisconsin River Falls

COOPER

• Anna Delaney (cross country, Nordic skiing, softball, wrestling): Wisconsin Stevens Point

DELASALLE

• Carlie Jackson (alpine skiing, softball, tennis): Holy Cross

EDEN PRAIRIE

• Vanessa Jordan (basketball, track and field): Minnesota

EDINA

• Kaylee Idrogo-Lam (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): Undecided

ELK RIVER

• Lilly Osterman (basketball, lacrosse): Colorado Mesa

FRIDLEY

• Aubrey Cochran-Starr (basketball, cross country, softball, swimming, track and field, volleyball): Undecided

HOLY ANGELS

• Anya Anderson (hockey, softball): Creighton

HOPKINS

• Sydney Drevlow (cross country, mountain biking, Nordic skiing, track and field): Nebraska

JORDAN

• Savannah Borowicz (basketball, volleyball): Nova Southeastern

MAPLE GROVE

• Jordan Ode (basketball, cross country): Michigan St.

MARANATHA CHRISTIAN

• Ashley Yost (softball, volleyball): Northern St.

MINNEAPOLIS CAMDEN

• Shayla Thao (badminton, cross country, volleyball): Undecided

MINNEAPOLIS EDISON

• Elise Ashland (cross country, soccer, track and field, wrestling): Undecided

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH

• Brooklyn Pettis (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Undecided

MINNEAPOLIS ROOSEVELT

• Ana Cecilia Walker (basketball, softball, track and field): Minnesota State Moorhead

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTH

• Isabelle Luhmann (basketball, football, soccer, softball): Minnesota Duluth

MINNEAPOLIS SOUTHWEST

• Zoe Sumner (cross country, mountain biking, Nordic skiing, track and field): Undecided

MINNEAPOLIS WASHBURN

• Sydney Ruckett (soccer, track and field): Brown

MINNEHAHA ACADEMY

• Leah DiNardo (cross country, gymnastics, track and field): St. Thomas

MINNETONKA

• Zeal Kuku (track and field, volleyball): Minnesota

MOUND WESTONKA

• Audrey Kirscht (cross country, track and field): Minnesota

ORONO

• Zoe Lopez (hockey, soccer, track and field): Minnesota State Mankato

OSSEO

• Macy Patton (hockey, lacrosse, softball, tennis, trap shooting): Wisconsin River Falls

PARK CENTER

• Maya Woods (gymnastics, Nordic skiing, swimming, track and field): Northern Michigan

PRIOR LAKE

• Layla Vennink (cross country, track and field): St. Thomas

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY

• Hope Counts (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Lipscomb

RICHFIELD

• Audrey Olson (softball, volleyball): Minnesota Morris

ROCKFORD

• McKenzie Perry (hockey): Gustavus Adolphus

ROGERS

• Anya Schmidt (basketball, track and field, volleyball): St. Thomas

SHAKOPEE

• Arianna Zelen (swimming): Wisconsin

SPRING LAKE PARK

• Brianna Finnegan (soccer, track and field): South Dakota St.

ST. ANTHONY

• Josie Bossen (gymnastics, swimming, track and field): Northern Michigan

ST. FRANCIS

• Alexa Skogquist (basketball, softball, tennis): Bemidji State

ST. LOUIS PARK

• Eleanor Lindeman (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): St. Catherine

TOTINO-GRACE

• Chloe Nuss (basketball, soccer): Mary

WACONIA

• Evelyn Tellers (gymnastics, lacrosse, tennis, weightlifting): St. Thomas

WATERTOWN-MAYER

• Eleanor Rundell (basketball, soccer, softball, unified sports club): Bethel

WAYZATA

• Sophie Hawkinson (basketball, soccer, track and field): North Dakota St.

ZIMMERMAN

• Lindsay Peters (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Wisconsin

St. Paul Area

APPLE VALLEY

• Makayla Moran (golf, hockey, lacrosse, soccer): Minnesota State Mankato

CENTENNIAL

• Kylie Nelson (gymnastics, Nordic skiing, track and field): North Dakota State

CHATFIELD

• Jaelyn LaPlante (track and field, volleyball): Minnesota State Mankato

CHISAGO LAKES

• Laura Carlson (lacrosse, swimming, track and field, weightlifting): Kennesaw State

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL

• Brooke Nesdahl (softball): St. Benedict

EAGAN

• Ava Ligtenberg (basketball, soccer, track and field): North Dakota State

EAST RIDGE

• Elle Wildman (basketball, soccer): Iowa

EASTVIEW

• Gracie Puit (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Alaska-Anchorage

FARMINGTON

• Hannah Hansen (basketball, softball): Minnesota

FOREST LAKE

• Norah Hushagen (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Minnesota

GENTRY ACADEMY

• Zosia Miller (hockey, softball): Bethel

HASTINGS

• Haley Strain (basketball, softball, volleyball): Southern Illinois

HILL-MURRAY

• Josie Skoogman (golf, hockey, soccer, tennis): St. Thomas

IRONDALE

• Lulu Semakula (diving, gymnastics, track and field): Air Force

LAKEVILLE NORTH

• Olivia Grecco (Dance, track and field): Pepperdine

LAKEVILLE SOUTH

• Avery Sandmann (soccer, track and field): St. Thomas

MAHTOMEDI

• Kaili Malvey (track and field, volleyball): Concordia (Moorhead)

MATH & SCIENCE

• Amelia Applebee (cross country, Nordic Skiing, track and field): Undecided

MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY

• Delaney Cunnington (gymnastics, soccer, track and field): Colorado

MOUNDS VIEW

• Kate Roeber (basketball, cross country, track and field): Undecided

NEW LIFE ACADEMY

• Makenna Lilly (track and field, volleyball): Northwestern (Iowa)

NORTH BRANCH

• Dakota Esget (cross country, gymnastics, track and field, volleyball): St. Thomas

NORTH ST. PAUL

• Gabby Martinez (basketball, softball, volleyball): Concordia (St. Paul)

NORTHFIELD

• Ella Pagel (football, track and field, wrestling): Undecided

NOVA CLASSICAL

• Ava Ball (volleyball): South Dakota

PARK OF COTTAGE GROVE

• Josie Leonard (hockey, lacrosse, soccer): Colorado (Colorado Springs)

RANDOLPH

• Carter Raymond (basketball, cross country, softball): Minnesota

RED WING

• Morgan Hanlin (basketball, cross country, soccer, track and field): St. Benedict

ROSEMOUNT

• Sophie Stramel (hockey): Minnesota State Mankato

ROSEVILLE

• Samantha Mermelstein (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Rochester (N.Y.)

SIMLEY

• Emerson Joyce Hocking (gymnastics, soccer, track and field): Auburn

SOUTH ST. PAUL

• Scarlett Johanson (basketball, soccer, track and field): St. Benedict

ST. AGNES

• Terese Fischer (basketball, track and field, volleyball): St. Thomas

ST. PAUL ACADEMY

• Julia Maria Taylor (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Undecided

ST. PAUL CENTRAL

• Laura McClary (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field): Minnesota

ST. PAUL COMO PARK

• Ava Lopez (basketball, soccer): John Jay

ST. PAUL HARDING

• Tiffany Tran (badminton, tennis, track and field): Undecided

ST. PAUL HIGHLAND PARK

• Hanna Koch (cross country, Nordic skiing, track and field, ultimate frisbee): Vermont

ST. PAUL HUMBOLDT

• Neenah Mork (basketball, golf, swimming): Luther

ST. PAUL JOHNSON

• Sadie Mays (basketball, track and field, volleyball): St. Catherine

ST. PAUL WASHINGTON

• Megan Fang (badminton, volleyball, wrestling): Undecided

STILLWATER

• Liberty Quast (gymnastics, track and field): Minnesota

TARTAN

• Greta Culshaw-Klein (lacrosse, hockey, soccer, track and field): St. Scholastica

TRINITY

• Adelyn Bye (basketball, track and field, volleyball): Undecided

TWO RIVERS

• Claire Stein (Nordic skiing, soccer, track and field): St. Olaf

VISITATION

• Samantha Wills (basketball, volleyball): Harvard

WHITE BEAR LAKE

• Madelyn Belisle (hockey, softball, tennis): Hamline

WOODBURY

• Sarah Vaske (basketball, cross country, track and field): Creighton

