High rate of dual-career couples a key driver of Twin Cities’ economy

Sometimes corporations call it the “two-body” problem — when dual-career couples both need jobs to move.
But in Minnesota, especially the Twin Cities, dual-career couples are the norm. The metro has the most of any big cities in the nation, according to new research by University of Minnesota business professor Myles Shaver.
The percentage of dual-career couples has increased from 69% to 80% over the last decade, Shaver said earlier this week at the Star Tribune’s North Star Summit.
Shaver, of the Carlson School of Management, first dubbed the metro area’s “headquarters economy” in 2015, unpacking the effects of region’s unusually high concentration of Fortune 500 companies and other large corporations.
With funding from the Minnesota Business Partnership, he’s in the process of updating his oft-cited data. His early findings focus on how the Twin Cities’ high rate of two-income households is an asset to the economy.
“Dual professional careers are and will continue to be a source of economic vitality for the Midwest,” Shaver said.
Partners can use their professional skills at several different corporations in different industries, he said, contributing to the adage that it’s hard to get people to move to Minnesota, but impossible to get them to leave.
Dual incomes, he contends, also allows for career risk-taking. If one person has a stable career, the partner can experiment with a startup or riskier job opportunity.