Gov. Tim Walz is making the case Monday for Minnesota to borrow around $500 million for construction projects across the state, saying that a new public works package would create jobs during the pandemic and help prevent roads and buildings from falling into disrepair.

Minnesota legislators passed a historic $1.9 billion capital projects measure in October, the state's largest borrowing package to date. But the Democratic governor is arguing another round of funding is necessary to employ construction workers.

"By maintaining existing assets, we can keep our state's infrastructure strong and reliable for generations to come. What's more, we can create jobs that boost our economy in the process," Walz said in a statement.

His proposal includes $490 million in different types of bonds, and another $28.3 million in general fund cash.

Walz is gathering University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel to call for more borrowing, which would support projects at college and university campuses across the state, as well as other public infrastructure. They kicked off the push at the University's Health Sciences Education Center, a building that was funded in part through state bonding.

The borrowing measure passed last year included $166 million for repairs and additions to college and university campuses.

While the Legislature has traditionally passed bonding bills in even years, some state budget officials have contended an annual measure is important to preserve Minnesota's public works systems and state-owned buildings.

The governor has proposed a borrowing measure every year he has been in office, though of varying sizes. He pitched a $1.3 billion package in 2019 and lawmakers debated a bonding measure a third of that size, but they were unable to strike a deal that year.

Walz's latest proposal will be considered by a divided Legislature, which struggled to pass a borrowing measure in 2020. The DFL-majority House and GOP-led Senate ultimately approved the plan last year by wide margins, but negotiations had to continue for months after the regular legislative session ended.

Some Republicans have opposed Walz's bonding proposals in the past, saying they are too costly. When Walz unveiled his $2 billion proposal last year, Senate Republicans offered there own proposal that was about half of that.

Capital investment borrowing bills can be complicated to pass, as they require a three-fifths supermajority of support in the Legislature.

In a new political dynamic, Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, was picked to lead the Senate Capital Investment Committee — giving him a key position in negotiating the fate of a bonding bill. Bakk was ousted as Senate DFL minority leader last year and then broke off from the party to form an independent caucus. Rep. Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, is Bakk's counterpart for the House Capital Investment Committee.

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044