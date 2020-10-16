Minnesota's public college systems will receive a combined $166 million in state funding for campus repairs and renovations as part of a nearly $1.9 billion bonding bill passed by the Legislature on Thursday.

Lawmakers approved $75 million in funding for the University of Minnesota, which includes $38.5 million for repairs and maintenance at its five campuses and about $29 million to renovate the 107-year-old Child Development Building on the Twin Cities campus.

The U had sought $317 million in capital funds, including about $66 million to build a roughly 102,000-square-foot chemistry undergraduate teaching laboratory on its Twin Cities campus. The U received about $3 million for that project.

"With the Legislature's action this week, the University will help lead the state's economic recovery during this challenging period of our shared history," U President Joan Gabel said in a statement. "This will allow us to inject state dollars into bonding projects quickly, putting Minnesotans to work at a time when they need it most."

The Minnesota State system, comprising 30 colleges and seven universities, will receive roughly $91 million. About half the money is designated for repairs and maintenance. Normandale Community College in Bloomington will receive about $27 million to renovate classrooms and laboratories and create a centralized student services hub. Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids will get $16 million to renovate nursing and business classrooms.

Minnesota State had requested $271 million in capital funding.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the infrastructure bill next week.

