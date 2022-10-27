Gophers women's basketball forward Aminata Zie, who joined the team via the transfer portal, will miss the season after suffering a leg injury last week.

Zie, a redshirt sophomore from Paris, had surgery to repair her injury Thursday afternoon.

"Unfortunately Aminata suffered a leg injury last week, and we were saddened to learn later that it is season-ending," coach Lindsay Whalen said in a news release. "We're obviously disappointed for Aminata, but our entire team is here to assist and support her every step of the way as she moves forward in this recovery process.''

Zie played for Western Nebraska Community College last season, where she averaged 9.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while hitting nearly 68% of her shots. The 6-1 forward figured to get backup minutes behind starting post player Rose Micheaux this season.