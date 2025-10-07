The Gophers committed only two penalties for 12 yards in Saturday night’s 42-3 loss at No. 1 Ohio State. They did not throw an interception or lose a fumble. And they were sacked only one time.
“There’s so much good in that film,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Monday during his weekly news conference. “It gets covered up by the score, but there’s a lot of good to pull from that game.”
If you told Fleck his team would have those numbers against most opponents, he would probably take them and believe Minnesota was victorious.
The Gophers weren’t playing most opponents, though.
They were playing top-ranked defending national champion Ohio State, and the Buckeyes showed that superior athletes employed in schemes that confuse will overwhelm an opponent.
All the while, the Buckeyes produced a couple of telling numbers of their own: 474 total yards gained, and one third-down situation converted by the Gophers in 11 attempts.
“If we were hoping Ohio State wasn’t going to play well, that wasn’t going to be the key to victory,” Fleck said. “They’re great players, and they played really well against us.”
Here are four other takeaways from Fleck’s news conference: