The Gophers will play host to Michigan in a Big Ten hockey tournament semifinal on Saturday night. They can thank Ohio State for the opportunity to play at least one more game this season at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The seventh-seeded Buckeyes beat No. 2 seed Wisconsin 3-1 on Sunday in Madison to claim the best-of-three quarterfinal series in three games. That sends Ohio State (14-19-4) to a one-game semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at No. 1 seed Michigan State (22-9-3), which as regular-season champion received a bye into the semifinals.

The third-seeded Gophers (22-9-5) swept Penn State 5-1 and 3-2 in the quarterfinals Friday and Saturday and will face No. 4 seed Michigan (20-13-3) at 8 p.m. Saturday in a game televised by BTN. The Wolverines swept Notre Dame 5-4 and 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

The championship game will be played March 23 at the site of the highest remaining seed.