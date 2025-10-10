Gophers guard Isaac Asuma knows that being a 19-year-old “vet” on a college basketball team is a bit of an anomaly.
But, out of the Gophers men’s roster, the sophomore has played the most minutes on Williams Arena’s hardwood.
Nearly all the Gophers are new kids — or coaches — on the block.
Nine transfers and two freshmen join coach Niko Medved in his first season in charge. Only Asuma and redshirt freshman Grayson Grove return from the 2024-25 roster.
It’s nearly a blank slate for a team that is projected to finish 16th out of 18 teams in a competitive Big Ten, after last season’s 13th-place finish led to the firing of coach Ben Johnson. But at Friday’s media day, the new-look team insisted it has its eyes on a rebuild and overperforming those tempered expectations.
“I think we just want to come out here and win and bring back Minnesota basketball,” said senior guard Langston Reynolds, a transfer from Northern Colorado. “We’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to be tough. We’re just going to make the Barn fun again.”
Mixing in Medved
Medved’s takeover of the program is a return home for the Roseville native, who began his coaching career as a Gophers student manager. After helping turn around programs at Furman, Drake and Colorado State, Medved is back in Dinkytown — and he brought a piece of the Rams with him.
Junior forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson followed Medved from Colorado State, where his 9.0 points per game helped the Rams to the second round of the NCAA tournament.