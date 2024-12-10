BLOOMINGTON, IND. – Gophers coach Ben Johnson and Indiana’s Mike Woodson were equally frustrated with the lack of defense to start Monday at Assembly Hall. Both teams shot over 70% from the field midway through the first half.
Gophers men’s basketball’s defensive struggles continue with 82-67 loss at Indiana
Dawson Garcia had 22 points, but a scoreless stretch put the Gophers in too deep a hole to climb out.
That wasn’t a pace the worst scoring team in the Big Ten could keep up, especially in one of the most hostile environments in college hoops.
After seven lead changes in the first 10 minutes, the Gophers went scoreless from the field for over seven minutes to fall into a hole they couldn’t climb from in a 82-67 loss against the Hoosiers.
The Gophers (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) dropped their ninth straight game against Indiana, the longest current losing streak against any Big Ten opponent. They also haven’t won in Bloomington, Ind. since 2012.
Dawson Garcia, who finished with 22 points, scored half of his team’s points early when the Gophers led by as much as five points after an 8-1 run. This was a Minnesota team that averaged a Big Ten-low 65.2 points.
After taking a 22-20 advantage, the Gophers would suffer through a dry spell and fail to score another field goal until just under four minutes left in the half. They were outscored 16-1 during one stretch to trail 44-31 at halftime.
The Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0), who shot 57 percent for the game, had five players in double figures with 7-foot Oumar Ballo, 6-9 Malik Reneau and 6-9 Mackenzie Mgbako combining for 47 points and 17 rebounds.
Defense was something the Gophers took pride in for the first month of the season, but they’ve fallen apart on that side of the ball in early conference play. Michigan State was the first opponent to shoot over 50% against Minnesota and scored 27 transition points in a 90-72 loss at Williams Arena last Wednesday.
Entering Monday, the Gophers were still a top-three Big Ten team in scoring defense (62.0 points allowed), but they faced an Indiana that resembled Michigan State’s combination of size and athleticism.
Minnesota’s 12 turnovers led to easy fastbreak points for the Hoosiers on Monday, but even when the Gophers were in position they appeared helpless at times.
An example in the second half was when 6-6 Femi Odukale had a jumper drilled on him while closing out his opponent. A few minutes later, the Gophers cut a 21-point deficit to 68-55 after Brennan Rigsby’s layup. But on consecutive possessions, Johnson watched his players have no choice but to foul Ballo and Reneau inside. The latter play was made worse when Mgbako scored a second-chance point on a missed free throw.
Mike Mitchell Jr. replaced Rigsby and returned to the U’s starting lineup Monday for the first time since injuring his high-ankle sprain Nov. 9 against Nebraska Omaha. Mitchell and Lu’Cye Patterson finished with 10 points apiece for the Gophers.
The Hoosiers, who had 42 points in the paint and 18 fastbreak points, won their fourth straight since back-to-back losses to Gonzaga and Louisville in the Battle 4 Atlantis dropped them from 14th to out of the top 25 rankings.
