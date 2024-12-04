Dawson Garcia made his goals of being an All-American and the best player in the Big Ten known entering his senior season with the Gophers. He wasn’t afraid of the criticism he could face if he didn’t live up to it.
Best player in the Big Ten? Dawson Garcia’s not afraid to back up that talk for Gophers
Dawson Garcia, the Gophers’ leading scorer, set goals of being the Big Ten Player of the Year and more — and he’s ready to back it up as conference play begins Wednesday vs. Michigan State.
“I think sometimes people are scared to mention that,” Garcia said. “I’m at a place where I don’t worry about outside perceptions.”
The Gophers haven’t had an All-American since Daniel Oturu in 2020, but Garcia backed up his early talk with one of the best offensive starts to a season for a Gopher in years. Even better than Oturu’s start.
Garcia, the 6-11 former Prior Lake star, was leading the Big Ten in scoring until he went two games in Orlando in single figures. But he’s still averaging a career-best 19.1 points for the Gophers (6-3) entering Wednesday’s Big Ten opener against Michigan State.
Garcia’s six 20-plus-point performances in the first nine games are more than Oturu with four in that span in 2019-20. Marcus Carr also had six in his first nine games with the Gophers in 2020-21.
Critics might question if Garcia can stay on this high-scoring pace against better competition and if the Gophers can contend in the Big Ten. The latter hasn’t happened since he transferred home in 2022.
“I wouldn’t even be in this position if it wasn’t for my coaches and teammates,” said the preseason candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and Naismith Award. “If you try your hardest and put your best foot forward, you can live with the results.”
Gophers coach Ben Johnson thought his team put its best foot forward in narrow losses to Wichita State and Wake Forest in Florida last week. The biggest thing missing was Garcia’s usually consistent scoring. He had 12 points on 4-for-19 shooting facing double and triple teams in two games, but he was back on track with 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting in Sunday’s 79-62 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
“Dawson’s a really good player,” Johnson said. “The only thing I had to figure out from our standpoint is, teams are going to guard him differently. How can we help get him to spots where he can be successful? Because if he gets to his spots more time than not, he’s going to have a good result. That’s the challenge.”
In his first two years with the Gophers, Garcia played inside primarily with Pharrel Payne before the 6-9 bruiser transferred to Texas A&M. Minnesota hasn’t been able to replace Payne with just one player. Seniors Frank Mitchell, Parker Fox and Trey Edmonds all bring different things to the frontcourt, but opponents don’t always see them as scoring threats.
Mitchell, who averages 11 rebounds per 40 minutes, started the last seven games, but he’s battled foul trouble. Fox had a season-high 18 points vs. Cleveland State, but he’s best at bringing energy and defense off the bench. Edmonds can be an inside scoring presence at 6-10, but his playing time is sporadic.
Whatever support the Gophers can give their go-to guy can only make it easier for him to dominate. Even when that doesn’t happen in some games, Garcia’s leadership is what teammates appreciate the most.
“His confidence doesn’t waver,” Edmonds said. “He’s an even-keeled dude. He knows there’s going to be ups and downs. He knows people are going to say stuff when you’re doing good and bad. That’s a guy I look up to.”
Offensively, the numbers speak for themselves. Garcia’s averaging career-highs in scoring, field goal percentage (49.5%), three-point percentage (41.9%), free throw percentage (81%), rebounds (7.0) and steals (1.0). Anchoring Minnesota’s defense and being a student of the game are also things he takes pride in now.
“I took the mental side of the game more serious,” Garcia said. “I’m taking film a lot more serious. I’m really just treating this year like I’m a pro. I feel like my confidence is on another level.”
The Gophers aren’t worried about Garcia handling the pressure of trying to be one of the Big Ten’s brightest stars. The Spartans will certainly show respect by throwing everything they’ve got to stop him Wednesday.
“Dawson is one of the better players in our league,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “Holding him down is not easy. He’s a problem for any opponent.”
Michigan State at Gophers
7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena
TV; radio: BTN; 100.3 FM KFAN
The Spartans (6-2) have suffered losses against No. 1 Kansas and Memphis, which is ranked 16th this week. Former Cretin-Derham Hall star Tre Holloman had 19 points in a 94-91 overtime upset over No. 12 North Carolina last week in Maui. The Gophers were 1-2 vs. Michigan State last season but won 59-56 at home.
Reusse: Izzo enters 30th Big Ten basketball opener as a head coach filled with memories at The Barn
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo also visited Williams Arena as a player at Northern Michigan and as an assistant coach for the Spartans under Jud Heathcote.