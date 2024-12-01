Gophers get a familiar boost from Dawson Garcia, pound Bethune-Cookman in men’s basketball
Dawson Garcia emerged from a short but deep slump, scoring 23 points, and he wasn’t alone in improving his shooting.
After going winless in Orlando, the Gophers men’s basketball team regrouped with an impressive offensive effort Sunday in a Thanksgiving weekend 79-62 win against Bethune-Cookman at Williams Arena.
The Gophers (6-3) lost to Wichita State and Wake Forest in Florida — and both games came down to the last few possessions. After playing six games decided by six points or fewer, they finally made it easier on themselves Sunday.
Dawson Garcia broke out of a two-game slump with a team-high 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Brennan Rigsby added 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting from deep for the Gophers, who shot 11-for-23 from three-point range.
Entering Sunday’s game, the Gophers ranked 17th out of 18 Big Ten teams in three-point shooting at 26.6%, including 6-for-41 in Orlando. They looked like a completely different team at home.
Bethune-Cookman (2-6) played Nebraska to a five-point game in Lincoln this season, so it wasn’t intimidated trailing 38-26 at halftime. The Wildcats pulled within 38-34 after opening the second half with an 8-0 run, but they didn’t get any closer.
Lu’Cye Patterson and Isaac Asuma, who led the team in scoring against Wake Forest, nailed back-to-back threes at the end of a 25-7 run in the second half. Following a Rigsby three-pointer, Garcia hit four straight free throws to give the Gophers their biggest lead at 72-44 with 4:38 to play.
In the first half, the Gophers trailed for the first time around the 14-minute mark, but they used a 22-4 run to stretch the lead to as much as 17 points. Trey Edmonds had nine points in the first half to spark the rally.
What does it mean?
The Gophers desperately needed Garcia back on track and to build their team confidence back up Sunday with Wednesday’s early Big Ten opener coming up against Michigan State at the Barn.
The Spartans (6-2) aren’t ranked this season, but they upset No. 12 North Carolina 94-91 in overtime last week. Their only losses this season are to No. 1 Kansas and Memphis.
Minnesota didn’t take advantage of the two best opportunities to boost its résumé in nonconference play with losses to Wichita State and Wake Forest in Orlando, including a 68-66 overtime loss to the Shockers on Thursday.
MVP
For the first time since the 2022-23 season, Garcia had consecutive games scoring under double figures entering Sunday; he had just 12 points combined on 4-for-19 shooting vs. Wake Forest and Wichita State.
The 6-11 senior from Savage was a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate before the Florida trip, when he was averaging nearly 23 points per game. The competition was not nearly as tough Sunday, but Garcia needed to see shots fall again.
Garcia scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half, to go with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He shot 8-for-15 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line.
Injury updates
Senior guards Mike Mitchell Jr. (ankle) and Tyler Cochran (foot) were out Sunday for the Gophers. Mitchell missed his seventh straight game since suffering a high ankle sprain Nov. 9 vs. Nebraska Omaha. Former Macalester standout and senior Caleb Williams, who was sidelined with mononucleosis, made his season debut Sunday in the last minute.
Up next
The Gophers have two Big Ten games in early December. After hosting Michigan State on Wednesday, they travel to play Dec. 9 at Indiana.
