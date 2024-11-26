A week ago, Lu’Cye Patterson watched from the bench over the final 15 minutes as his Gophers men’s basketball teammates pulled off a comeback victory against Cleveland State.
Gophers tell Lu’Cye Patterson to keep shooting, and he shakes a slump just in time
Four things learned from the Gophers’ latest game, including an injury update on Mike Mitchell Jr.
The 6-2 senior from Minneapolis didn’t sulk but supported fellow starters and a couple of reserves as they closed out the game on an impressive run. Still, he knew he could contribute down the stretch.
Patterson got his chance Monday night to help the Gophers escape with a 68-65 victory over Central Michigan, scoring 14 of his season-high 19 points in the second half.
“He had a good week of practice,” Gophers coach Ben Johnson said. “I think that’s where it all starts when you’re trying to get into a rhythm and get it going. It’s like, those habits. What are your daily habits? I think he had a really good week of practice, and that builds confidence.”
The Gophers (5-1), who travel to Orlando for Thursday’s game against Wichita State in the ESPN Events Invitational, needed a breakout game from Patterson to take momentum on the road for Thanksgiving.
Here are four things learned in Monday’s close win against Central Michigan (3-3):
Patience pays for Patterson
When Patterson played college basketball previously at Missouri State and Charlotte, he didn’t always see family and friends at home games.
Things were different once he transferred back home to play for the Gophers. There were familiar faces from his circle every time he looked up into the crowd. It took time to get comfortable with that.
Patterson didn’t seem to be pressing as much Monday. It didn’t matter that he was in a shooting slump (9-for-37 on field-goal tries and 1-for-16 on three-point attempts in four games). His coaches and teammates told him to keep shooting — and that worked.
After going 1-for-6 in the first half, the former Minnesota Prep Academy standout shot 5-for-9 in the second half Monday, including 3-for-6 from three-point range. Patterson went 1-for-2 on free throws with 17 seconds to play, making sure Central Michigan had to nail a three to send the game into overtime.
Patterson’s scoring was desperately needed with starter Brennan Rigsby going scoreless in 18 minutes with foul trouble.
“That next-shot mentality has been helping me in this last game and this whole week at practice,” Patterson said.
Garcia gets to the line
Dawson Garcia and his head coach had a conversation before the season about how he could make the biggest impact possible his senior year. One of the areas was getting to the foul line.
The 6-11 Garcia ranked third in the Big Ten and tied for 11th nationally entering Tuesday with 8.5 free throws attempted per game this season. That’s nearly three additional attempts at the line compared with last season. He’s also third in the league and eighth nationally with 7.0 free throws made per game, a career high.
Garcia was 25-for-27 at the line in his previous three games. He had made 11 straight before missing a couple Monday in the first half.
The Gophers held a 62-60 lead with about 90 seconds to play, but Garcia gave them a more comfortable cushion late with four straight free throws. The Chippewas cut it to two again twice in the final 18 seconds. Garcia and Patterson combined to go 2-for-4 at the line to help the Gophers survive.
Defensive identity
Where would the Gophers be without their defense this season? Possibly with a couple more losses.
In the second half Monday, Central Michigan led 53-50 with under eight minutes to go, but the Gophers took control with a 12-5 run, which included threes from Garcia and Patterson.
A big sequence defensively came when the Gophers trailed 55-54 in the last six minutes. Frank Mitchell’s layup off a long pass from Rigsby gave them the lead, but the Chippewas were also held scoreless for nearly 3½ minutes.
Mid-American Conference preseason player of the year Anthony Pritchard was held to seven points on 3-for-10 shooting, which included zero field goals in the last 8:30 of the game.
Injury update
The Gophers have been without starting senior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. for the last four games because of an ankle injury, but he’s making progress to possibly return sooner rather than later.
Mitchell, who sprained his left ankle in the win vs. Nebraska Omaha on Nov. 9, wasn’t wearing a walking boot while in street clothes Monday. His status for Thursday’s game against Wichita State remains questionable.
“He’s getting close,” Johnson said. “Right now, it’s not necessarily the offensive end. It’s more the defensive end. Just lateral movement. Just seeing where he’s at with that. He took a big jump these last four days. We’ll see where he’s at this week. But it’s thankfully getting there.”
Read about Minnesota State Mankato’s mini-miracle, Charles Langama’s nifty moves and Chris Meidt’s magical weekend.